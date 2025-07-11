Coletta Zapata Holding Hearing to Discuss Banning of Styrofoam Products

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is sponsoring a hearing to assess banning styrofoam, also known as polystyrene products, in the City of Boston on Wednesday, July 16 at 10:00 AM in the Iannella Chamber. Boston has committed to reducing waste through various initiatives and programs, like the 2018 Zero Waste Boston Initiative and Curbside Food Waste Collection. However, Boston is behind 60 Massachusetts municipalities that have successfully banned polystyrene including Cambridge, Concord, and Melrose. Coletta Zapata’s hearing will focus on understanding the feasibility and potential impacts of banning styrofoam across the city.

“The use of polystyrene products poses significant public health and environmental risks. This hearing will allow us to discuss the possibility of implementing a ban on styrofoam products being sold in retail stores and restaurants in Boston. If enacted, the ban would allow the City of Boston to promote sustainability and protect our environment while prioritizing the health and well-being of our residents, ensuring a cleaner and safer future for our community,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “I look forward to a productive discussion with city officials and advocates.”

Over 5 billion pounds of non-biodegradable styrofoam fill landfills and waterways each year, contributing to environmental pollution. Styrene, the primary chemical in polystyrene, presents health and environmental risks and has been found in food packaged in polystyrene containers. Studies show that products containing Styrene increase risks to cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma as well as pancreatic and esophageal cancers. Safer and more sustainable alternatives, such as compostable, reusable, and recyclable containers, provide chemical-free solutions and have been reported as more cost-effective over time, making them a healthier choice.

In the United States, other municipalities have successfully implemented polystyrene bans, including Seattle, Santa Cruz, and New York City. Most municipalities and states that have successfully enacted a polystyrene ban have also executed grace periods and exemptions to limit potential burdens for companies and small businesses. In 2020, Newton implemented an ordinance banning single-use polystyrene products in restaurants and retail establishments. Enacting a ban on polystyrene products would assist the City of Boston in advancing its sustainability goals to protect the environment while promoting the health and safety of Boston residents.

Girl Scout Troop 68277 is leading a petition to ban polystyrene in the City of Boston, citing its health and environmental impacts, which disproportionately affect low-income communities. The troop previously worked with Councilor Matt O’Malley in 2018 to successfully pass the city’s ban on single-use plastic bags.

More information on the hearing can be found at www.boston.gov/public-notices/16388931. This hearing was co-sponsored by City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].