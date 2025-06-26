Letters to the Editor

I am deeply honored

Dear Morrissey Family,

I would like to thank you and the Friends of the Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund Committee and express my sincerest gratitude for being selected as a 2025 recipient. I am deeply honored and want to extend my heartfelt appreciation for your generosity and support. It is a privilege to be chosen for this award.

Sincerely,

Cole Tucker

We are a country born of diversity

To the Editor,

I am the son of an immigrant. My father came to the States from Ireland, married my mother, worked a number of difficult jobs, became a citizen, and brought up nine children. He was proud of his Catholic faith, his family, and his citizenship, and taught us to appreciate our heritage and to be thankful for the blessings that are ours as Americans. At the center of what he taught, by example, was to respect all people, regardless of their situations, created in God’s holy image.

At the core of our Catholic teachings beats the heart of the inherent dignity of every human life and our responsibility to see that presence, to defend it and to protect it. The Word of God expects nothing less from each of us- Scripture says that we will be judged on how we treated the immigrant, the vulnerable in our midst in this life. The parable of the Good Samaritan alone cuts to the core- the priest who shunned the vulnerable one was more concerned with how his actions appeared to others, while the Samaritan was more concerned about the one in need. We seem to be at a crossroads in our country- vitriol seems to be everywhere. We need to speak soberly and intentionally.

Is there abuse in this immigration system? Yes. There is, as is everywhere, evil in the midst of good, and we must be vigilant to protect the vulnerable, in a nation with a system broken and in need of correction, in a nation with the highest population of imprisoned people on earth. Painting an entire wave of people fleeing from countries beset by violence we cannot begin to understand as criminals, so many who only wish to live in peace and dignity- like each of us- this represents the worst in us, like those who persecuted generations of immigrants before them, including those of our various nationalities. We have always been a nation of immigrants- we will always be, and we need to remember that this diversity that makes us strong- it has for nearly 250 years of breathtaking change. When we forget this, we lose our character, our mission, our identity.

We are a country born of diversity- with words etched on the Statue of Liberty to receive those who our world dismisses, calling out to us to show compassion and respect to the stranger in our midst as one of us, representing the best of us. Former Vice President Hubert Humphrey in 1968 challenged our nation in the midst of doubt and paranoia to act not on its fears but its hopes. We cannot and will not bow to the cries for retribution out of fear, we will not give in to the voice of the angry mob, but we will speak courageously and stand resolutely with Christ to promote the dignity of every person on this earth.

As members of the Body of Christ, we are expected by our Savior to be the first to reach out, to be the ones who welcome the family in need, the children in crises, the people dreaming of what we far too often take for granted. Simply put, every human being deserves the blessings of freedom that we receive every day. As Catholics, may we be the ones who find the hope, seek justice, and act in hope for a better and more just society, nation and world. In this period of harsh tones on every side, threats and acts of violence and doubt, may our words and actions of mercy, compassion and justice shine brightly to others.

It is very fair to say that my father lived the American Dream. Devoted to his God, wife, family, and his country, he made this world a better place by his acts of gratitude for the blessings he received. May we appreciate the blessings that we’ve received by our generosity in sharing them and helping others make this truly a nation dedicated to the belief that all men and women are created equally. If we achieve this, not only will we make our lives and country stronger and better, so will our world be better, to the glory of God.

Yours in Christ,

Fr. John Sheridan