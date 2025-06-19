Performers and Activities Added to Boston Harborfest

Special to the Times

Boston Harborfest is excited to add the arrival of USS Donald Cook to its schedule of free programming from July 2-4, 2025. On Wednesday, July 2, USS Donald Cook will dock at Black Falcon Cruise Terminal in South Boston. The ship will welcome visitors on board to interact with crew members and explore the vessel from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on July 2, 3, and 5.

“Harborfest is an opportunity to celebrate Boston’s revolutionary history and recommit to creating a vibrant, welcoming, and family-friendly community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “From activities along our Harbor, to live music from local artists, Harborfest is a celebration that showcases the best of Boston to residents and visitors alike.”

The 4th of July celebration will also feature free programming at Christopher Columbus Park, including free face-painting and performances from local acts Hill House the Band, S and R, Sweet Harmony, and Robert Thackery & The Lighthouse Route Band on July 2 and 3. On July 2, the US Navy Band Northeast will perform an evening concert before the Boston Harborfest Fireworks. Read below for exact set times:

Wednesday, July 2

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. – S and R

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. – Robert Thackery & The Lighthouse Route Band

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. – Robert Thackery & The Lighthouse Route Band

5:00 – 5:45 p.m. – Hill House the Band

7:45 – 9:15 p.m – Pre-Fireworks Concert: US Navy Band Northeast

Thursday, July 3

2:00 – 2:45 p.m. – Sweet Harmony

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. – Sweet Harmony

4:00 – 4:45 p.m. – S and R

5:00 – 5:45 p.m. – Hill House the Band

This year’s event is graciously supported by sponsors Meet Boston, the City of Boston, Downtown Boston Alliance, Kizik Shoes, Boston Harbor City Cruises, M&T Bank, Gatorade, NRG, Celsius, and Floor & Decor.

For more Harborfest information and a complete list of activities, please visit www.bostonharborfest.com, and follow event updates on Harborfest’s Facebook page, @BOSHarborfest on X, @bostonharborfest on Instagram, or follow the conversation using #BostonHarborfest.