Parks and Recreation Summer Program Guide Now Available

Looking for outdoor fun this summer? Check out the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Guide, a complete schedule of free events and activities for all ages. Visit boston.gov/parks to view the Summer Guide in a PDF version or visit our offices at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor, to pick up your copy. Summer Guides are also available at Boston City Hall, Boston Public Libraries, and select BCYF center locations while supplies last. The guide features free activities throughout Boston’s parks, including concerts, movies, fitness classes, sports centers, watercolor painting workshops, and fun children’s activities.

Highlights include:

• Summer Fitness Series

• The opening celebration at the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 24

• Arts & Craft Workshops for children ages 3 to 10

• Watercolor Workshops in June

• Movie Nights in parks citywide

• ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts

• Sports Centers in East Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Jamaica Plain

• Intimate concerts on our golf clubhouse patios

• The Tito Puente Latin Music Series in the South End, East Boston, Mission Hill, and Jamaica Plain

• Leagues and tournaments for basketball, baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, flag football, and street hockey

• And much more!

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.