Lafayette was Here 200 Years Ago

By John J. Henry

In 1777, nineteen-year-old French aristocrat Marquis de Lafayette joined the American ranks in the American Revolutionary War, as a major general assigned to the staff of General George Washington. He served with distinction leading American forces to several victories. General Lafayette would become a national hero in America because of his role in the Revolutionary War.

On June 18, 1825, two-hundred years ago this week, General Lafayette returned to Boston from France to participate in the fiftieth anniversary celebration of the American Revolutionary War, and to take part in the laying of the cornerstone of the Bunker Hill Monument and also to attend the inaugural banquet of the University of Virginia at the invitation of former President Thomas Jefferson.

As a living symbol of the American Revolution, Lafayette was overwhelmed by the popular American applause and adulation that he received on his triumphant visit to America. On June 18, 1825, General Lafayette, escorted by a company of light cavalry, traveled from Boston, (Charlestown), through Chelsea and into the village of Rumney Marsh, (now Revere), along what is now Broadway, near the intersection of Fenno Street.

Mr. Isaac Pratt, a prominent resident of Rumney Marsh, had procured the services of the Charlestown Artillery Company, of which he was a member, to fire a welcoming musket volley in salute to General Lafayette’s arrival.

All of the school children of Rumney Marsh had marched to Broadway, to the present site of the American Legion building at the corner of Cheever and Hyde streets, to take part in one of the most important historic event in the history of Rumney Marsh. All of the people of the village turned out in force to greet the distinguished visitor.

As General Lafayette’s party approached the jubilant crowd, the Reverend Joseph Tuckerman, Pastor of the Church of Christ at Rumney Marsh, delivered an address of welcome to General Lafayette on behalf of the people of Rumney Marsh. General Lafayette acknowledged the large gathering that had come out to greet him and responded briefly to the gathering and to Reverend Tuckerman’s words of welcome. General Lafayette then waved farewell to the assembled crowd and then journeyed on, with his escorts, to Salem.

While the ceremony and greetings were brief, the people of Rumney Marsh would long remember the visit to their village of one of the most admired figures of the American Revolution. Lafayette is considered a national hero in both France and the United States. He is one of only six non-citizens of the United States, in the history of our nation, to ever become an Honorary Citizen of the United States, which was declared by Congress and approved by President George W. Bush on August 6, 2002.

John J. Henry served as the City Clerk of the City of Revere for 32 years, (1977 to 2009). He has written numerous articles about Revere and its people.