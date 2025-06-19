CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Monday, June 23, 6 p.m. at Austin St. Lots Redevelopment.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Monday, June 23 at 6 p.m. in the Boston Police Station, Community Room at 20 Vine St. in Charlestown. The sole agenda item is the revised redevelopment plan for the Austin St. Lots. The presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions. Please bring your comments and concerns or send us your questions at [email protected].

The proponents are currently seeking city approval of a Planned Development Area Master Plan for the site (consisting of two parking lots located at 100-168 New Rutherford Ave.) and approvals for Phase 1 which includes construction of Building B, the first of four (4) proposed buildings. The related filings are open for public review and comment on the City of Boston Planning Department website (bostonplans.org).