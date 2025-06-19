Charlestown Shines in Historic Celebration of Bunker Hill 250

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Over the course of one extraordinary weekend, Charlestown stood tall—just as it has for 250 years—at the heart of a celebration that honored its pivotal place in American history. Marking the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, the community came together in a stunning series of events that blended remembrance, pride, and joyous gathering. From stirring speeches and music to lively neighborhood festivities and commemorations of national significance, the weekend was a resounding success.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Sal DiDomenico, Representative Dan Ryan and Councilor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta Zapata were mainstays at nearly every event.

Friday: Lighting the Flame

The commemorations began with Charlestown Preservation Society’s “Revolution Ignited” in City Square Park. Beneath the early summer sky, residents and visitors gathered among archaeological displays, live storytelling, and a candlelit beer garden to reflect on Charlestown’s sacrifice and resilience. The event, which featured dramatic readings and historical interpretation, honored the town’s evacuation in April 1775 and destruction in the wake of the Battle of Bunker Hill two months later. The glowing City Square reminded us that Charlestown’s spirit has always endured—and continues to lead.

Later that evening, the American Legion Post 26 hosted the Chief Marshal Banquet, honoring Jamie Chambers as the 2024 Chief Marshal of the Bunker Hill Parade. A decorated community figure and mentor, Chambers was celebrated for his years of service and deep roots in Charlestown. The banquet drew generations of parade supporters and military veterans for an emotional and proud evening.

Saturday: Honoring History, Celebrating Community

On Saturday, Charlestown Calling organized by All Roads Charlestown in partnership with the Bunker Hill Associates brought neighbors out in force for a community-wide Block Party, transforming the neighborhood into a festival of music, food, and togetherness. As kids played in the streets and local bands set the beat, the spirit of Charlestown’s past met its vibrant present.

History took center stage at the Flag Day and U.S. Army 250th Anniversary Celebration on the Bunker Hill Monument and training field grounds. Hosted in partnership with the U.S. Army and the National Park Service, the event included ceremonial tributes, living history demonstrations, and music from the U.S. Army’s 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, traditionally known as “The Old Guard,” the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving our nation since 1784

That evening a concert featuring Jinty McGrath at the Monument organized by the Bunker Hill Parade Committee was enjoyed by all.

Sunday: Running, Remembering, Marching On

Sunday morning began with the Bunker Hill Associates Annual Breakfast, where leaders and neighbors gathered to honor volunteers and organizations whose behind-the-scenes work makes this beloved weekend possible year after year.

At midmorning, the Boys and Girls Club hosted its popular 5K Road Race, with runners winding through the historic streets of Charlestown, cheered on by enthusiastic crowds. The race perfectly captured the community’s active, generous spirit—proceeds supporting youth programs that help carry forward Charlestown’s legacy.

Then came the Bunker Hill Day Parade, one of the most iconic events in Boston. With Chief Marshall Jamie Chambers leading the way, the parade featured marching bands, veterans groups, floats, neighborhood organizations, and schoolchildren. The route came alive with patriotic pride and generations of tradition—honoring not just the battle, but the neighborhood that rose from its ashes.

Monday: A Monumental Milestone

The Bunker Hill Monument Association hosted a tribute to the 200th anniversary of the laying of the Monument’s cornerstone in 1825. The solemn yet celebratory event reflected on the community’s long-standing dedication to preserving the memory of the battle. With words from historians, civic leaders, and the National Park Service, the occasion was a fitting end to a weekend that balanced reflection and celebration.