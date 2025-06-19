“Charlestown in Solidarity” Planned

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, the Boston Police Department, Turn It Around, and the Charlestown Coalition are celebrating 5 years of Charlestown In Solidarity on June 24 at 5:30 PM at the Boston Housing Authority O’Reilly Way basketball courts. In the event of rain, the program will be held at the Kennedy Center. Expected attendees include local elected officials and leadership from the Boston Police Department.

“Charlestown in Solidarity: Race and Equity Dialogues have grown into a welcoming and inclusive space led by our youth where neighbors can engage in authentic, compassionate conversations. These dialogues offer a meaningful opportunity for the community to come together, build understanding, and break down barriers and foster community,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “As we celebrate five years of this important work, we’re reflecting on our journey and envisioning the future of this space and how it can continue to grow.”

In the summer of 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, Turn it Around and the Charlestown Coalition partnered with then-Councilor Lydia Edwards to bring youth, community, and police together to have difficult discussions around race and the criminal justice system. Since then, Charlestown in Solidarity: Race and Equity Dialogues have been held monthly on the third Tuesday of the month at Peace Park. For the past three years, these dialogues have been co-hosted by Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, continuing the commitment to reflection, understanding, and community-building.

“It has been a true privilege for the Coalition to participate in the Race and Equity Discussions. These conversations have been not only insightful but also incredibly inspiring, fostering meaningful communication among Charlestown residents,” said Phenice Zawatsky, Charlestown Coalition. “We have witnessed community members share their experiences and demonstrate vulnerability, which has deepened understanding and connection within the community. Over the past five years, these discussions have created a valuable space for unity, especially during such challenging times in the world. We are grateful to work alongside community members and public officials who are eager to engage in important conversations about race and equity while always honoring one another’s humanity. We are excited to celebrate this milestone and look forward to seeing this work continue and hopefully spread to other communities.”

Councilor Coletta Zapata encourages Charlestown neighbors to attend. Food and drinks will be provided.