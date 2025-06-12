Warren-Prescott Students Shine in Tuck Everlasting

After months of line memorizing, costume fittings, and rehearsals the Warren-Prescott students brought Tuck Everlasting to life on stage—and totally nailed it. From the lively fair scenes to the quieter moments in the woods, the actors kept the energy up and the story moving. Every student brought something special, and it was clear how much time and effort they had put in together.

The magic behind the music came from none other than Olivia Cichon, Warren-Prescott’s longtime music director. Somehow, she always knows how to get the best out of every student—whether they’re a lead or part of the chorus. Her musical direction made the songs feel big, emotional, and honestly kind of magical.

Huge shoutout to all the parent volunteers who helped behind the scenes—building sets, sewing costumes, wrangling props, and keeping things running smoothly. The show couldn’t have happened without you.

This performance was also a special (and emotional) one, as it was Ms. Cichon’s final show at Warren-Prescott. After 20 years of directing school musicals, inspiring students, and creating unforgettable performances, she’s moving on to focus on family. She’ll be deeply missed by students, staff, and families alike but her impact will stick around for years to come.

Thank you, Ms. Cichon, for everything. We’ll miss you, but we’re so grateful for all you’ve given to this community.