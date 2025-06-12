It’s time!

Bunker Hill Parade is Sunday

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The 2025 Battle of Bunker Hill Parade, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, will be held Sunday, June 15, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The highly anticipated and always exciting parade is sponsored by The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee, which is led by General Chairman Arthur Hurley.

Charlestown Parade Week’s impressive slate of events has been the perfect lead-up to the parade. A tremendous crowd is expected to be on hand for Sunday’s parade.

“This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill and the spark that lit the flame of revolution throughout the colonies,” said Rep. Dan Ryan. “Charlestown has always taken great pride in commemorating and celebrating our role in American history. This anniversary gives us an opportunity to display that pride on a world stage.”

As the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill approaches on June 17, history is being re-written—not by the well-known figures of the Revolution, but by the unsung heroes: farmers, tradesmen, immigrants, and teenagers whose quiet acts of bravery were crucial to our nation’s fight for independence. These everyday patriots, often overlooked in traditional accounts, helped shape the nation we know today.

To honor the legacy of those who fought the battle, their descendants are reclaiming these lost stories through the Brothers of the Battle program, launched by the Charlestown Historical Society. These fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-generation relatives are attending the celebration June 15, 16, and 17, and are ensuring their ancestors’ contributions are finally recognized.

“These were farmers who put down their shovels and men who left their jobs and families to fight what was then the most powerful army in the world,” says Julie Hall, President of the Charlestown Historical Society and Co-Founder of BH250. “Without the seventeenth of June, there would be no July 4th. These stories illuminate the quiet valor of everyday people who made the extraordinary decision to defend a cause greater than themselves.”

Take Jim Philbrick, for example. Philbrick is writing a book about his fifth-great grandfather, David How, a private in Frye’s Regiment who fought at Bunker Hill and later served in the historic Crossing of the Delaware. His research highlights how the sacrifices of these unsung heroes continue to resonate through generations. Similarly, Matt Woodfin is uncovering the life of his 6th-great grandfather, Michael Dalton, a fifer in the 1st New Hampshire Regiment under General John Stark. Through Dalton’s pension records, Woodfin is uncovering a rarely told, deeply personal side of the Revolution. Woodfin’s family ties extend further—he’s also related to Henry Dearborn, a prominent figure in the battle and a controversial memoirist.

These are just two examples of the many descendants who are coming from many states to participate in the Brothers of the Battle program, which is bringing these overlooked legacies into the light. Philbrick, Woodfin, and many others will gather in Charlestown, Mass. for a series of key events, including marching in the Bunker Hill Day Parade on June 15, the Legacy Day & Archives Tour on June 16 and the Bunker Hill Battle National Commemoration on June 17. These descendants will share their ancestors’ stories through powerful storytelling sessions and public displays of their heirlooms—letters, journals, artifacts, powder horns, and even fragments of battle uniforms—offering a rare, intimate glimpse into the lives of those who fought for independence.

Fought on June 17, 1775, the Battle of Bunker Hill was one of the earliest and most iconic clashes of the American Revolution. Though technically a British victory, the fierce resistance mounted by colonial militia proved that ordinary citizens—many with no formal military training—were willing and able to stand up to the might of the British Army. The battle became a symbol of American resolve and sacrifice.

But the Brothers of the Battle program goes beyond the 250th anniversary. The Charlestown Historical Society, with support from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, is developing a digital archive to make these previously hidden stories accessible to the world. This digital collection will preserve the intimate, personal connections to the American Revolution, enriching our understanding of this pivotal moment.

Key events include:

• June 15, 2025: Bunker Hill Day Parade – Descendants gather for breakfast before marching together in the iconic Bunker Hill Day Parade.

• June 16, 2025: Legacy Day & Archives Tour – Up to 40 Brothers of the Battle descendants will gather for a special breakfast at Bunker Hill Monument Plaza, followed by a private tour of the Massachusetts Historical Society and an exclusive cocktail reception.

• June 17, 2025: Brothers of the Battle Commemoration – Descendants will share their family artifacts at the Bunker Hill Monument Museum. This will culminate in a moving Ecumenical Memorial Service at St. Francis deSales Church, followed by a procession to the Monument for the National Commemoration.