Abraham Lincoln Post 11 G.A.R. Memorial Hall Honors Alves as Veteran of the Year

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11, G.A.R. Memorial Hall is proud to announce John “Jack” Alves as the 2025 Veteran of the Year. This distinguished honor recognizes a man whose life has been marked by courageous military service, deep-rooted patriotism, and unwavering dedication to the people of Charlestown.

A proud Korean War veteran, Jack returned home from service and never stopped serving. His commitment to community and country has been an inspiration to generations. Jack Alves has stood as a pillar of civic life in Charlestown—offering his time, leadership, and support to countless organizations across the neighborhood.

Jack served as President of the Bunker Hill Monument Association (BHMA), where he helped preserve the sacred legacy of Bunker Hill and its place in American history. He was one of the founding members and Past President of the Charlestown Militia, reviving a proud tradition of local patriotism and historic remembrance. As an officer in the Charlestown Historical Society, Jack helped ensure the stories of Charlestown’s past would be honored and shared.

His commitment extended to nearly every group and effort in Charlestown, whether marching in parades, speaking to schoolchildren, supporting veterans, or lending a hand to a neighbor in need. He has always led with humility, pride, and a deep love for the Town.

In honoring Jack Alves, we not only recognize a hero of the Korean War, but we also celebrate a lifetime of service that exemplifies the very spirit of Abraham Lincoln Post 11 and the proud Town of Charlestown. He is a veteran, a leader, a neighbor, and a true Townie.

God bless Jack Alves and God bless Charlestown.