This information is printed as an informational guide only.

The parade lineup is subject to change by the parade committee.

2025 Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Roster

June 15, 2025 12:30 P.M.

Sponsored by

The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee, Inc.

Arthur L. Hurley,

General Chairman

Under auspices of City of Boston

Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor

Official Roster

Chief Marshal

Sergeant First Class

Jamie Chambers

Massachusetts National Guard

Chief Marshal’s Aides de Camp

Parade Adjutant:

Arthur L. Hurley

Honorary Chief Marshals

Honorable Michelle Wu,

Mayor of Boston

Honorable Maura Healey,

Governor Of Massachusetts

Honorable Sal DiDomenico, Member, Massachusetts Senate

Honorable Daniel Ryan,

Member, Massachusetts House

of Representatives

Honorable Gabriela Coletta Zapata, Boston City Council

Honorable James Collins

Honorable Dennis Kearney, Esq.

Honorable Eugene O’Flaherty, Esq.

Chaplains:

Rev. John Sheridan

Pastor St. Mary and St. Catherine of Siena And St. Francis de Sales Churches

Charlestown Catholic

Collaborative

JD Mangrum, Pastor

Christ Church, Charlestown

Rev. Greg Johnston

St. John’s Episcopal Church

Parade Coordinators:

Seth Barham

Bill Durette

Linda Durette

Kelli Forbes

Dick Forrester

Maureen Gannon

Mary Gillen

Don Haska

Brandon Jackson

Michael Kelliher

John Landrum

JD Mangrum

Sam Morris

Kathleen Noonan

Dan Scalia

Bill Shay

Tom Zion

Military Support Committee:

Brigadier General Ralph J. Rizzo, USMC

Commander Crystal Schaefer, U.S. Navy

Commander B.J. Farrell,

U.S. Navy

Commander Robert Gillen,

U.S. Navy (ret.)

CWO-3 Daniel A. Doherty,

U.S, Coast Guard

Master Sergeant Seth Barham, U.S. Army

Sergeant Rose B. O’Houlihan SSG U.S. Air Force

Thomas White

Paul Morceau

Patrick Langan

Samuel Morris

Arthur Hurley

John Landrum

Veterans Participation Committee

William Durette

Daniel Sheehan

First Responders Committee

Dick Forrester

Colonial Militia Committee

Tom Coots

Paul Lane

Rick Young

Jonathan Lane

Community Fund Raising

Committee

Jamie Chambers, Shannon Chambers, Daniel “Doc” Sheehan, Roseann Sheehan

Kathleen Noonan, Kelli Forbes, Katie Gill, Mary Gillen,

Erin Woods, Cathy Reese,

Mary Crilley Sean Boyle,

Aileen Gorman, Erica Walsh, Shannon Fabiano, Steve Fabiano,

Patty Kelley

Honorary Staff

John P. Comer, Past National Commander, American Legion

Michael Cox, Commissioner BPD

Paul Burke, Commissioner BFD

Robert Santiago, Commissioner Boston Veteran Services

Chief Marshal’s Division

Formation area: Vine Street

Chief Marshal

Sergeant First Class

Jamie Chambers

Massachusetts National Guard

Chief Marshall’s Family

Chief Marshall’s Band

Charlestown Irish Pipes

and Drums

Sponsored By

The Halligan Club

Massachusetts National Guard

101 FA

Recruiting and Retention

Battalion

Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee Staff

Honorary Chief Marshall

Michelle Wu

Mayor Of Boston

Boston Police Gaelic Column

Sponsored by

Mayor Michelle Wu

Bunker Hill Monument

Association

Friends Of Doherty Park

Historic Mosaics

Bunker Hill Parade Committee’s

Giant Balloon

Bunker Hill Monument

Honorary Chief Marshall

Sal DiDomenico

State Senator

Everett High School

Marching Band

Sponsored by

Senator Sal DiDomenico

Honorary Chief Marshall

Representative Daniel Ryan

McGann Marching Band

Sponsored By

Representative Daniel Ryan

Honorary Chief Marshal

Boston City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta Zapata

Military Division

Assembly Area: Navy Yard

adjacent to U.S.S. Constitution

Formation area: Bunker Hill Street (between Vine Street

and Lowney Way)

Military Staff Officers

General Ralph Rizzo, USMC

Captain Joe Bonvie,

U.S. Navy(ret)

Captain John Carey,

U.S. Navy(ret)

Commander Robert Gillen,

U.S. Navy(ret)

Captain Jack Houdeshell,

U.S. Navy

Captain Jimmy Connors,

U.S. Army

U.S. Army

3d U.S. Infantry Regiment

The Old Guard

Fife & Drum Corps

Commander-In- Chief Guard

U.S. Army Color Guard

Boston Recruiting Command

U.S. Army New England

Recruiting Battalion

U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

New England District

USMC

U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard

North End Marching Band

U.S. Navy

Commander Crystal Schaefer

U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard and Marchers

U.S. Navy Silver Dolphins Color Guard and Drill Team

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Color Guard and Marchers

Hanscom Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Recruiters Boston

Ford Expedition Vehicle

Italian-American Band

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard

Base Boston

U.S. Coast Guard

Marching Delegation

U.S. Coast Guard Boston Response Boat on trailer

U.S. Coast Guard

Aids To Navigation Team Boston

Aton Boat on trailer

U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Police Cruiser

Massachusetts National Guard

Waltham American Legion

Trolley Band

Tile Cross Academy Solihull School

Combined Cadet Force

The United Kingdom

John D. Bryant School Of Mathematics And Science

JROTC

National Lancers

Veterans Element

American Legion

Veterans Of Foreign Wars

Disabled American Veterans

Abraham Lincoln Post 11 GAR

Veteran Of The Year

John Alves

Boston National Historical Park

BNHP Ranger Color Guard

Marching Rangers

Van

First Responders Element

Assembly Area: Chelsea Street (between Vine and Medford Sts.)

Formation Area: Right side of Vine Street (starting at Moulton Street)

Boston Fire Department

Honor Guard

National Park Service Police Department

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department

Cambridge Police Department

Cambridge Fire Department

Everett Fire Department

Malden Fire Department

Somerville

Fire Department

Honor Guard

Somerville

Fire Department

Somerville Auxiliary

Fire Department

Stoneham

Police Department

Boston University

Police Department

Bunker Hill Community College

Police Department

Tony Barrie Band

Charlestown Lions Club

Eyemobile

MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center

Marching Delegation

NEW Health Center

Charlestown

CVS Clinic with Carbon Health

American Military History

Division

Formation Area: Militia on

Tufts Street

Charlestown Historical Society

Brothers Of The Battle

Middlesex County Volunteers Fife & Drum Corps

Sponsored by The Flatley

Company

General George Washington

General Artemas Ward

The Commanders at the Battle

Of Bunker Hill

Colonel William Prescott

Pepperell, Massachusetts

Charlestown Militia Company

Sponsored by

The Cooperative Bank

The Stow Minutemen

Acton Minutemen

William Diamond Fife

& Drum Corps

Lincoln Minutemen

Concord Minutemen

Wilmington Company Of

Minutemen

20th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry

Pepperell Historical Commission

Paul Revere Chapter

Daughters Of The American Revolution

Descendents of Men who fought at the

Battle Of Bunker Hill

The Grand Republic Fife

& Drum Corps

Military Reenactors

Formation Area: Chelsea Street (bridge side at Vine Street)

Mis Drop World War II

Reenactors Unit

WW II Jeep

New World War II

Armored Scout Car

US Soldiers

World War II Living History Group

Patriotic Vehicle

Viet Nam Reenactors

U.S. Army 5 Ton Truck

Worcester Sound & Lights

Military Band Organ

Community Division

Formation Area:

Hunter Street

The South Philadelphia

String Band

(Mummers)

Mayor Of Charlestown

Mayor Of Charlestown Float

With DJ Haley and Sadie

Ruthzee Louijeune

Boston City Councilor-At- Large

Gardens For Charlestown Float

Roma Band

Cub Scout Pack 294

Julia Mejia

Boston City Councilor-At- Large

Charlestown Working Theater/North End Music and Performing Arts Center with Dirty Water Brass Band – Trolley

The Town Boxing Program

Charlestown Girls Softball

Erin Murphy

Boston City Councilor-At- Large

Cape Cod Irish Village Float

Charlestown Youth Hockey

Charlestown Dogs

Bunker Hillbillies

Frank Baker

Candidate for

Boston City Councilor-At- Large

Iron Workers Local 7

Boston Crusaders

Drum & Bugle Corps

John Powers

Clerk of Civil Courts

Meet Boston Mobile Visitors Center Vehicle

Josh Kraft

Candidate for Mayor Of Boston

The New Magnolia Jazz Band

Suffolk County Republican Committee

Museum Of Science STEM Program

Clean Harbors

George Washington

Captain America

Robert Cappucci

Candidate for Mayor of Boston

The Cycling Murrays

Giant Balloon

Uncle Sam

Uncle Sam

Uncle Sam Jazz Band

Giant Balloon

Statue Of Liberty

The New Liberty Jazz Band

Paulie’s Press

Carman Rondash and Family

On bikes

Aleppo Shriners

Cape Cod Fire Brigade

Aleppo Clowns

Batman

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy

Captain Jack Sparrow

Spider Man

Juggler on Unicycle

DJ Smyly Sickwitit

Giant Balloon

Sunny Starscout

From My Little Pony

Clowns

Dixieland Band

The Mario Players

Rapunzel

The Iron Man

Kandjanwdu rara

Moana

Maui

Rapunzel

Mickey Bones

Hot Tamale Brass Band

Massachusetts Parade Association

Mario and Luigi

Bluey and Bingo

Sonic the Hedgehog

Giant Balloon

Peppa Pig

Eternals Lion Dance

7th Regiment Drum

& Bugle Corps

Santa Clause On His Sleigh