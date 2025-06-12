This information is printed as an informational guide only.
The parade lineup is subject to change by the parade committee.
2025 Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Roster
June 15, 2025 12:30 P.M.
Sponsored by
The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee, Inc.
Arthur L. Hurley,
General Chairman
Under auspices of City of Boston
Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor
Official Roster
Chief Marshal
Sergeant First Class
Jamie Chambers
Massachusetts National Guard
Chief Marshal’s Aides de Camp
Parade Adjutant:
Arthur L. Hurley
Honorary Chief Marshals
Honorable Michelle Wu,
Mayor of Boston
Honorable Maura Healey,
Governor Of Massachusetts
Honorable Sal DiDomenico, Member, Massachusetts Senate
Honorable Daniel Ryan,
Member, Massachusetts House
of Representatives
Honorable Gabriela Coletta Zapata, Boston City Council
Honorable James Collins
Honorable Dennis Kearney, Esq.
Honorable Eugene O’Flaherty, Esq.
Chaplains:
Rev. John Sheridan
Pastor St. Mary and St. Catherine of Siena And St. Francis de Sales Churches
Charlestown Catholic
Collaborative
JD Mangrum, Pastor
Christ Church, Charlestown
Rev. Greg Johnston
St. John’s Episcopal Church
Parade Coordinators:
Seth Barham
Bill Durette
Linda Durette
Kelli Forbes
Dick Forrester
Maureen Gannon
Mary Gillen
Don Haska
Brandon Jackson
Michael Kelliher
John Landrum
JD Mangrum
Sam Morris
Kathleen Noonan
Dan Scalia
Bill Shay
Tom Zion
Military Support Committee:
Brigadier General Ralph J. Rizzo, USMC
Commander Crystal Schaefer, U.S. Navy
Commander B.J. Farrell,
U.S. Navy
Commander Robert Gillen,
U.S. Navy (ret.)
CWO-3 Daniel A. Doherty,
U.S, Coast Guard
Master Sergeant Seth Barham, U.S. Army
Sergeant Rose B. O’Houlihan SSG U.S. Air Force
Thomas White
Paul Morceau
Patrick Langan
Samuel Morris
Arthur Hurley
John Landrum
Veterans Participation Committee
William Durette
Daniel Sheehan
First Responders Committee
Dick Forrester
Colonial Militia Committee
Tom Coots
Paul Lane
Rick Young
Jonathan Lane
Community Fund Raising
Committee
Jamie Chambers, Shannon Chambers, Daniel “Doc” Sheehan, Roseann Sheehan
Kathleen Noonan, Kelli Forbes, Katie Gill, Mary Gillen,
Erin Woods, Cathy Reese,
Mary Crilley Sean Boyle,
Aileen Gorman, Erica Walsh, Shannon Fabiano, Steve Fabiano,
Patty Kelley
Honorary Staff
John P. Comer, Past National Commander, American Legion
Michael Cox, Commissioner BPD
Paul Burke, Commissioner BFD
Robert Santiago, Commissioner Boston Veteran Services
Chief Marshal’s Division
Formation area: Vine Street
Chief Marshal
Sergeant First Class
Jamie Chambers
Massachusetts National Guard
Chief Marshall’s Family
Chief Marshall’s Band
Charlestown Irish Pipes
and Drums
Sponsored By
The Halligan Club
Massachusetts National Guard
101 FA
Recruiting and Retention
Battalion
Battle of Bunker Hill Parade Committee Staff
Honorary Chief Marshall
Michelle Wu
Mayor Of Boston
Boston Police Gaelic Column
Sponsored by
Mayor Michelle Wu
Bunker Hill Monument
Association
Friends Of Doherty Park
Historic Mosaics
Bunker Hill Parade Committee’s
Giant Balloon
Bunker Hill Monument
Honorary Chief Marshall
Sal DiDomenico
State Senator
Everett High School
Marching Band
Sponsored by
Senator Sal DiDomenico
Honorary Chief Marshall
Representative Daniel Ryan
McGann Marching Band
Sponsored By
Representative Daniel Ryan
Honorary Chief Marshal
Boston City Councilor
Gabriela Coletta Zapata
Military Division
Assembly Area: Navy Yard
adjacent to U.S.S. Constitution
Formation area: Bunker Hill Street (between Vine Street
and Lowney Way)
Military Staff Officers
General Ralph Rizzo, USMC
Captain Joe Bonvie,
U.S. Navy(ret)
Captain John Carey,
U.S. Navy(ret)
Commander Robert Gillen,
U.S. Navy(ret)
Captain Jack Houdeshell,
U.S. Navy
Captain Jimmy Connors,
U.S. Army
U.S. Army
3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
The Old Guard
Fife & Drum Corps
Commander-In- Chief Guard
U.S. Army Color Guard
Boston Recruiting Command
U.S. Army New England
Recruiting Battalion
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
New England District
USMC
U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard
North End Marching Band
U.S. Navy
Commander Crystal Schaefer
U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard and Marchers
U.S. Navy Silver Dolphins Color Guard and Drill Team
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Air Force Color Guard and Marchers
Hanscom Air Force Base
U.S. Air Force Recruiters Boston
Ford Expedition Vehicle
Italian-American Band
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard
Base Boston
U.S. Coast Guard
Marching Delegation
U.S. Coast Guard Boston Response Boat on trailer
U.S. Coast Guard
Aids To Navigation Team Boston
Aton Boat on trailer
U.S. Coast Guard Academy
Police Cruiser
Massachusetts National Guard
Waltham American Legion
Trolley Band
Tile Cross Academy Solihull School
Combined Cadet Force
The United Kingdom
John D. Bryant School Of Mathematics And Science
JROTC
National Lancers
Veterans Element
American Legion
Veterans Of Foreign Wars
Disabled American Veterans
Abraham Lincoln Post 11 GAR
Veteran Of The Year
John Alves
Boston National Historical Park
BNHP Ranger Color Guard
Marching Rangers
Van
First Responders Element
Assembly Area: Chelsea Street (between Vine and Medford Sts.)
Formation Area: Right side of Vine Street (starting at Moulton Street)
Boston Fire Department
Honor Guard
National Park Service Police Department
Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department
Cambridge Police Department
Cambridge Fire Department
Everett Fire Department
Malden Fire Department
Somerville
Fire Department
Honor Guard
Somerville
Fire Department
Somerville Auxiliary
Fire Department
Stoneham
Police Department
Boston University
Police Department
Bunker Hill Community College
Police Department
Tony Barrie Band
Charlestown Lions Club
Eyemobile
MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center
Marching Delegation
NEW Health Center
Charlestown
CVS Clinic with Carbon Health
American Military History
Division
Formation Area: Militia on
Tufts Street
Charlestown Historical Society
Brothers Of The Battle
Middlesex County Volunteers Fife & Drum Corps
Sponsored by The Flatley
Company
General George Washington
General Artemas Ward
The Commanders at the Battle
Of Bunker Hill
Colonel William Prescott
Pepperell, Massachusetts
Charlestown Militia Company
Sponsored by
The Cooperative Bank
The Stow Minutemen
Acton Minutemen
William Diamond Fife
& Drum Corps
Lincoln Minutemen
Concord Minutemen
Wilmington Company Of
Minutemen
20th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry
Pepperell Historical Commission
Paul Revere Chapter
Daughters Of The American Revolution
Descendents of Men who fought at the
Battle Of Bunker Hill
The Grand Republic Fife
& Drum Corps
Military Reenactors
Formation Area: Chelsea Street (bridge side at Vine Street)
Mis Drop World War II
Reenactors Unit
WW II Jeep
New World War II
Armored Scout Car
US Soldiers
World War II Living History Group
Patriotic Vehicle
Viet Nam Reenactors
U.S. Army 5 Ton Truck
Worcester Sound & Lights
Military Band Organ
Community Division
Formation Area:
Hunter Street
The South Philadelphia
String Band
(Mummers)
Mayor Of Charlestown
Mayor Of Charlestown Float
With DJ Haley and Sadie
Ruthzee Louijeune
Boston City Councilor-At- Large
Gardens For Charlestown Float
Roma Band
Cub Scout Pack 294
Julia Mejia
Boston City Councilor-At- Large
Charlestown Working Theater/North End Music and Performing Arts Center with Dirty Water Brass Band – Trolley
The Town Boxing Program
Charlestown Girls Softball
Erin Murphy
Boston City Councilor-At- Large
Cape Cod Irish Village Float
Charlestown Youth Hockey
Charlestown Dogs
Bunker Hillbillies
Frank Baker
Candidate for
Boston City Councilor-At- Large
Iron Workers Local 7
Boston Crusaders
Drum & Bugle Corps
John Powers
Clerk of Civil Courts
Meet Boston Mobile Visitors Center Vehicle
Josh Kraft
Candidate for Mayor Of Boston
The New Magnolia Jazz Band
Suffolk County Republican Committee
Museum Of Science STEM Program
Clean Harbors
George Washington
Captain America
Robert Cappucci
Candidate for Mayor of Boston
The Cycling Murrays
Giant Balloon
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam
Uncle Sam Jazz Band
Giant Balloon
Statue Of Liberty
The New Liberty Jazz Band
Paulie’s Press
Carman Rondash and Family
On bikes
Aleppo Shriners
Cape Cod Fire Brigade
Aleppo Clowns
Batman
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy
Captain Jack Sparrow
Spider Man
Juggler on Unicycle
DJ Smyly Sickwitit
Giant Balloon
Sunny Starscout
From My Little Pony
Clowns
Dixieland Band
The Mario Players
Rapunzel
The Iron Man
Kandjanwdu rara
Moana
Maui
Rapunzel
Mickey Bones
Hot Tamale Brass Band
Massachusetts Parade Association
Mario and Luigi
Bluey and Bingo
Sonic the Hedgehog
Giant Balloon
Peppa Pig
Eternals Lion Dance
7th Regiment Drum
& Bugle Corps
Santa Clause On His Sleigh