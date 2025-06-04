The Bridge Project Expands to Boston, Bringing Groundbreaking Support to Moms and Babies

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Bridge Project – the nation’s largest unconditional cash program focused exclusively on providing support to low-income mothers and their babies – is expanding to include the City of Boston.

With this launch, The Bridge Project extends its proven model to expectant and new moms in the Boston area. Participants will receive unconditional cash assistance from pregnancy through the first 1,000 days of their baby’s life—a crucial period with lasting effects on a child’s development. The support includes a one-time prenatal stipend of $1,125, followed by monthly payments of $750 for the first 15 months, and $375 for the final 21 months. These payments can be used on whatever a baby needs, offering families the flexibility, stability, and dignity to meet their needs.

In partnerships with leaders in philanthropy, the nonprofit has already secured over $5 million in private contributions to support the Bridge Boston launch. Bridge Boston will accept program participant applications in partnership with nonprofit partners across the area.

“We are so encouraged by the response among local policy-makers, philanthropists, and nonprofit leaders. Supporters are excited about the potential for unconditional cash to provide flexible support for families dealing with Boston’s high cost of living, particularly housing costs,” said Holly Fogle, founder of The Bridge Project. “We believe that if you trust moms and provide them with consistent, no-strings-attached financial support, they will make the best decisions for their babies. This is about breathing room, stability, and the long-term well-being of children and families. For these new moms, being entrusted with decision-making fuels cycle-breaking behaviors and beliefs.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “As the mom of a baby girl, the work of The Bridge Project has particular meaning for me. Those early years are crucial for a child’s development and we are delighted to welcome the energy and impact of The Bridge Project to Boston.”

“We’re so excited to see The Bridge Project launching here in Boston,” said Alison Carter Marlow, Executive Director of Jeremiah Program Boston. “As neighbors, coaches and advocates who walk alongside families every day, we understand just how much a little financial breathing room can mean—especially during pregnancy. Whether it’s helping moms get to their checkups, buy fresh groceries or make sure their baby has a safe place to sleep, direct cash support can make a real difference. We’re delighted to partner with The Bridge Project to uplift our communities and help Boston families thrive.”

Since launching in 2021, The Bridge Project has supported over 2,000 mothers across six states: New York, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Now in Boston, the organization will work closely with local partners to ensure its support complements the city’s existing efforts to combat child poverty and support early childhood development.

Historically, the City of Boston has been home to some of the largest income inequality gaps in New England. Research from the program and other guaranteed income pilots shows that unconditional cash leads to better outcomes in maternal health, infant development, housing stability, and workforce participation. Unconditional cash support enables immediate and long-term benefits. On average, our moms:

Saw a 242% increase in savings in the first 6 months.

80% are working full or part time within 18 months.

90% reported improved mental health or stress levels after just one payment.

To learn more about The Bridge Project or explore partnership opportunities in Boston, visit bridgeproject.org.

Launched in 2021, The Bridge Project is the nation’s largest unconditional cash program for babies. A 501(c)(3) organization, it supports healthy development during the first 1,000 days of life by providing mothers with biweekly, unconditional cash payments—no strings attached.

In just four years, The Bridge Project has served over 2,000 mothers and babies, expanded to six states and committed more than $60 million in direct support. Our strategy blends direct cash disbursements, rigorous mixed-methods research, and policy advocacy to drive systems-level change.

Guided by the principles of prevention, return on investment, and human dignity, The Bridge Project is working to redefine how our society values and supports families from the very beginning.