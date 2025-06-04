Charlestown Parade Week Packed with Local Events

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The 2025 Parade Week events leading up to the Bunker Hill Day Parade on Sunday, June 15, are the result of a collaboration of several Charlestown groups.

“This is more than just a celebration,” said Nolan Carrier, President of the Bunker Hill Associates. “As we mark 40 years of service and community leadership during Parade Pride Week 2025, the Bunker Hill Associates are proud to honor Charlestown’s past, present, and future. With the incredible support and collaboration of Mayor Michelle Wu, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, RSM, All Roads Charlestown, the Charlestown Mothers Association, Conway American Legion Post, Abraham Lincoln Post, Bunker Hill Monument Association, and the Bunker Hill Parade Committee, this year’s events are set to be our most meaningful and well-attended yet.

“Each of these organizations gives so generously of their time and resources to keep our shared traditions alive and to ensure Pride Week continues to grow in spirit and significance. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to come together and celebrate the heart of Charlestown—its people, its resilience, and the heroes who shaped its story.

“Charlestown is a place where tradition and community are inseparable. As we commemorate both the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill and the 40th anniversary of the Associates, we welcome everyone, whether you’re a lifelong Townie or visiting for the first time—to discover what makes this neighborhood so special. Be sure to check this week’s edition of The Charlestown Bridge and visit the websites of our partner organizations for a full list of events,” concluded Carrier.”

The Bunker Hill Associates’ schedule of events starts with the Hero Square Remembrance event Sunday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at the Abraham Lincoln Post on Green Street.

“We sponsor this event in coordination with Abraham Lincoln Post 11 and the J.W. Conway American Legion Post 26,” said Kim Mahoney, BHA Secretary. “With this event, we wanted to pay respect to our Charlestown heroes who lost their lives during battle. We felt we never really paid them the tribute that they deserve, so that’s why we’re having this observance.”

The Flag Raising Ceremony Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Bunker Hill Monument has been the kickoff to Parade Week for many years, related Mahoney.

The Bunker Hill Associates will sponsor the Charlestown March Against Drugs honoring The Rev. Daniel Mahoney Monday, June 9 at 6 p.m. The march will proceed from Doherty Playground (Bunker Hill Park), stop at St. Francis de Sales for a wreath laying ceremony in memory of the late Rev. Daniel Mahoney, and conclude at the Charlestown High School Field/Community Center. The annual event is held in memory of Michael Charbonnier and Billy Boyle.

The Associates, in coordination with City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, will hold Peter Looney Night on Tuesday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at Peter Looney Park, Union Street. The family-free fun activity will include some cartoon and superhero characters, pizza, ice cream, and music, all in remembrance of Peter Looney, a longtime community advocate and leader in the neighborhood.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Age Strong Luncheon, in coordination with the BHA, will be held Wednesay, June 11 at the Knights of Columbus.

The Bunker Hill Associates’ Family Feud event, set for June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus is sold out, according to Mahoney.

“Charlestown’s Got Talent,” sponsored by the BHA and Mayor Wu, will be held Thursday June 12 at Eden Street Park. There will be free ice cream, pizza, and fun activities.

The events on Saturday, June 14, start with the Edna Kelly Doll Carriage at 10 a.m., followed by other Bunker Hill Day-related events.

