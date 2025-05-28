Two Nations, One Battle: Exploring Bunker Hill’s Enduring Legacy

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The public is invited to attend a moderated conversation between two distinguished historians—one American and one British—as they examine the enduring legacy of one of the American Revolution’s most pivotal early battles. Through thoughtful dialogue and historical insight, the panel of Nathaniel Philbrick and Dr. Emma Hart with moderator Dr. Brooke Barbier will explore how the Battle of Bunker Hill has been remembered, interpreted, and understood on both sides of the Atlantic over the past 250 years.

To set the tone before the discussion, Ken Burns’ pianist Jacqueline Schwab will perform several pieces that reflect the popular music of that era, a mix of traditional English and colonial styles, including ballads, dance tunes, and patriotic songs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and take part in a broader community conversation following the discussion. This free public event promises to offer a compelling reflection on the past—and what it means for us today.

Free and open to all. Registration in advance is highly recommended:

https://twonationsonebattle.eventbrite.com.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their personal books, written by the panelists, for signing.

Listings info.: Two Nations, One Battle: Bunker Hill in British and American Memory: a discussion with Nathaniel Philbrick and Dr. Emma Hart w/moderator Dr. Brooke Barbier; discussion preceded by a musical prelude performed by pianist Jacqueline Schwab. On Thursday, June 5, doors at 5:45 pm. Free and open to all, registration in advance highly recommended: https://twonationsonebattle.eventbrite.com. Bunker Hill Community College (Charlestown campus), 250 Rutherford Ave, Charlestown, MA 02129. Conveniently located within steps of public transportation. For further information: [email protected], 617-245-4525.

This program has been made possible through financial and in-kind donations from the following co-presenters: Friends of the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library (including partial funding from the City Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library), the Bunker Hill Monument Association, British Consulate-General Boston, Bunker Hill Community College, and the National Park Service.