Rev 250’s Bunker Hill Reenactment Receives Kudos from Rep. Dan Ryan

By Cary Shuman

Rep. Dan Ryan and his wife, Kara Segal-Ryan, spent part of Memorial Day visiting State Fort Park in Gloucester, which on June 21-22 will be the site for Revolution 250’s reenactment of the 250th Battle of Bunker Hill.

“My wife, Lara, and I spent Memorial Day scoping out the venue, and it going to be amazing event,” said Dan Ryan. “People will be in awe of their depiction of the battle site and Boston Harbor.”

The question some Charlestown residents have been asking and one that is covered on Rev 250’s extraordinarily thorough web site on the reenactment event under, appropriately enough, Frequently Asked Questions is: “Why is this event happening in Gloucester and not in Charlestown where the battle actually occurred?”

Their response: “Though we would love to have Bunker Hill 250 happen in Charlestown, there just isn’t a location in the city where it would be geographically possible to hold such a program. We encourage all participants to visit the Bunker Hill monument and museum (located at 43 Monument Square, Charlestown.)

After touring the site, Ryan said he appreciates the amount of work that Rev 250 has done to ensure the historical accuracy of the reenactment.

“As a fan of history, I appreciate that the re-enactment community is paying homage to the Battle of Bunker Hill,” said Ryan. “This is a monstrous undertaking. The re-enactors and event organizers have picked a location that is as closely authentic to the terrain of Bunker Hill and Breed’s Hill of 1775.”

Ryan said he plans to attend the event in Gloucester, “but, I haven’t made any definitive arrangement plans yet. I’m focused on the local celebrations and commemorations here in Charlestown that are in our control. There are annual events, both historic and community themed, that are just going to be bigger and better because of this milestone anniversary”

Ryan said the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill has sparked renewed interest in Charlestown’s immense place in America history.

“New partnerships have opened up new opportunities to both bring people to Charlestown to celebrate our historic role; but, also for us to venture out and experience the region. There will truly be something for everyone.”

“As much attention is focused on the re-enactment community this year, it is important to thank our local militia unit, Gardner’s Regiment: Tom Coots, Paul Lane and Rick Young. These men have added authenticity, humor and history to our community for generations, serving as ambassadors to our glorious past.”

Jonathan Lane speaks about

the Bunker Hill reenactment event

The Charlestown Patriot Bridge reached out to Jonathan Lane, executive director of Revolution 250, for his thoughts on what looks like a spectacular event.

Lane was asked about the decision to hold the event in Gloucester instead of Charlestown, where the Battle of Bunker Hill took place on June 17, 1775.

“If you’re involved in history or history telling, you would always prefer to be in the actual space on the actual day,” said Lane. “But for the size of the program that’s being planned, that’s just not an option for Charlestown this time around. If you go with the presumption that the original site is not feasible to host 1,000 reenactors trying to reenact and show a tactical demonstration of what the Battle of Bunker Hill looked like, then, yes, to be quite honest – I’m happy that it’s happening in Massachusetts, because there are plenty of times the reenactment of Bunker Hill did not happen in Massachuetts.”

Lane noted there are plenty of events in Charlestown commemorating the historic battle.

“Charlestown has a whole slate of exciting programs that will give just due to the valor of the men who fought at Bunker Hill,” said Lane. “The events begin in Charlestown June 5 and run all the way through June 17 (Bunker Hill Parade), and then you tack the reenactment on to the end of it on June 21-22 – I think between the two communities, it’s going to be the greatest commemoration of Bunker Hill ever.”

Highly regarded by his peers as an historian, Lane said he had relatives that fought in the Battle of Bunker Hill.

“I want to make sure that the memory of their service and sacrifice is upheld in the manner which I could wish,” said Lane. “So I’m doing everything I can to make that happen.”