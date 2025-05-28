Pride Week 2025: Where History Comes Home This June, Charlestown takes Center Stage

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Starting June, 8, all eyes turn to Charlestown. As the city of Boston commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, Charlestown is preparing to welcome residents, neighbors, and visitors from across the region for one of the most meaningful and exciting Charlestown Pride Weeks in history.

Led by the Bunker Hill Associates, now celebrating their own milestone of 40 years of service and community leadership, Pride Week 2025 will be a powerful tribute to Charlestown’s past, present, and future. With the support of Mayor Michelle Wu, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, RSM, All Roads Charlestown, Charlestown Mothers Association, Conway American Legion Post, and Abraham Lincoln Post, this year’s festivities are expected to draw crowds like never before.

“This is more than just a celebration,” said Nolan Carrier, President of the Bunker Hill Associates. “It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to come together and honor the heart of this neighborhood—its history, its people, its resilience, and the heroes who made Charlestown what it is. Charlestown has always been the kind of place where tradition and community go hand in hand. This year, as we mark 250 years since the Battle of Bunker Hill and 40 years of the Associates, we invite everyone—lifelong Townies and first-time visitors alike—to experience what makes this place so special.”

The week’s events will feature a dynamic mix of beloved neighborhood traditions and exciting new additions. Families can enjoy the return of classics like the Edna Kelly Doll Carriage Parade and Family Feud, while newcomers will experience the debut of the Charlestown Calling Block Party and Bunker Hill Day Market—a vibrant collaboration with All Roads Charlestown. Pride Week 2025 is a call to every Charlestown native and friend of the neighborhood: Come home. Join us. Be part of history.

It all leads up to Sunday, June 15—the biggest day of all. The celebration begins with the 40th Anniversary Bunker Hill Associates Parade Day Breakfast, followed by the 56th Annual Charlestown Boys & Girls Club Battle of Bunker Hill Road Race, and culminates with the historic and beloved Bunker Hill Day Parade. It will be a day for generations of Charlestown families to come together and for thousands of spectators to witness the full spirit of the neighborhood on proud display.

Key Pride Week events include:

• June 8: Charlestown Mothers Association’s Touch-A-Truck. Hero Square Roll Call at the Abraham Lincoln Post (Green Street) and Flag Raising at the Bunker Hill Monument.

• June 9: Charlestown March Against Drugs, honoring Fr. Daniel Mahoney and remembering Michael Charbonnier and Billy Boyle.

• June 10: Peter Looney Night at Peter Looney Park.

• June 11: Mayor Wu’s Age Strong Luncheon and Family Feud Night at K of C.

• June 12: Charlestown’s Got Talent at Eden Street Park.

• June 13: Street Dedication in memory of Catherine and Martin O’Brien and the Chief Marshall’s Banquet at K of C.

• June 14: Edna Kelly Doll Carriage Parade, Flag Burning Ceremony, and the highly anticipated Charlestown Calling Block Party – Bunker Hill Day Market.

More details, including times and locations, can be found on the Bunker Hill Associates website: www.bhassociates.org.

Come for the history. Stay for the pride. This June, Charlestown is where Boston’s story began—and where its heart still beats strongest.