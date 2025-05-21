NFPA Provides Top Grilling Safety Tips for Memorial Day and Beyond

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

For many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, when many people dust off their grills to celebrate the holiday and prepare for outdoor cooking in the warmer months ahead. As they do, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) offers important safety tips and guidelines to help ensure that the grilling season remains fire-safe.

“Cookouts and outdoor grilling can be a great way to spend time with friends and family, but they do present potential risks,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “Over Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer, we want everyone to be aware of where and when grilling fires tend to happen, along with steps they can take to help prevent them.”

NFPA data show that between 2019 and 2023, gas grills were involved in an average of 9,287 home fires per year, including 4,682 structure fires and 4,605 outdoor fires. In roughly one-fifth (20%) of these fires, the grill had not been cleaned. In addition, an annual average of 21,682 patients went to emergency rooms because of grill-related injuries between 2020 and 2024, according to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“By following simple safety precautions, people can greatly reduce the risk of grilling fires and associated risks,” said Carli.

Here are NFPA tips, recommendations, and resources for using outdoor grills safely:

• For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks. (Watch NFPA’s video on how to check for leaks.)

• Keep your grill clean. Make sure to remove all grease and fat buildup from the grills and the trays below.

• Place the grill far from your home, deck railings, eaves, or overhanging branches.

• Before lighting your gas-powered grill, always make sure the lid is open.

• Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.

• If you use starter fluid with charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire once it’s been lit. When you finish grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing them in a metal container.

• Never leave your grill unattended when in use.

For additional grilling safety information, check out the NFPA podcast episode, a blog post on fire code grill requirements, or a video on some lesser-known grilling safety tips.