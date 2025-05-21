News Briefs

ParkARTS Summer Watercolor Painting Workshops Return

Budding artists ages nine and up are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for its popular summer series of ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshops during the months of May and June at six Boston locations. The series of free workshops is just one of the many offerings of the 2025 ParkARTS program and is supported by title sponsor Bank of America.

The workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own water-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction by local artists are provided. This series is open to Boston residents. Registration is required. For more information, please visit boston.gov/watercolor-workshops.

Classes are held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., weather permitting. Dates and locations for the workshops are as follows:

Saturday, May 31

LoPresti Park

33 Sumner Street, East Boston

Sunday, June 1

Christopher Columbus Park

110 Atlantic Avenue, North End

Saturday, June 7

Scarboro Pond (Meet on the Bridge)

Circuit Drive, Franklin Park, Roxbury

Sunday, June 8

Boston Public Garden (Lagoon)

4 Charles Street, Downtown

Saturday, June 14

Chandler Pond

98 Lake Shore Road, Brighton

Sunday, June 16

Jamaica Pond Boathouse

507 Jamaica Way, Jamaica Plain

For general information, please visit Boston.gov/parks. Stay updated with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.