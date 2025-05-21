Milone-Nuzzo Retiring as President of MGH Institute of Health Professions

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Paula Milone-Nuzzo, PhD, RN, FHHC, FAAN, the sixth president of the MGH Institute of Health Professions, is retiring after leading the Boston graduate school for eight years. Milone-Nuzzo intends to stay on the job until her successor is in place, which is expected to be this fall after a nationwide search is complete.

“It’s a bittersweet decision, for sure,” said Milone-Nuzzo. “I love my job, and I love the work because I love being with the people here. But it’s time for me to do other things, chief among them – spend time with my family. My husband has been retired for years, and I have four grandchildren now.”

When Milone-Nuzzo took over at the MGH Institute in August of 2017, she promised to build on the mission of preparing health professionals and scientists who advance care in an equitable way. She did that, and so much more. Among the achievements under her leadership:

• Creation of two Centers of Excellence: Tedy’s Team Center of Excellence in Stroke Recovery and Center of Excellence on Healthcare Simulation Research

• Supported research that saw more than a fivefold growth in its portfolio

• Nurtured relationships throughout Mass General Brigham; today Institute personnel are serving in leadership roles within the system and the number of clinical rotations is on the rise

• Increased the Institute’s revenues, endowment, student scholarships, and degree programs

• Ensured Institute’s secure financial footing

• Started push for students to understand the importance of providing equitable healthcare, which led to the Office of Mission, Values, and Community Excellence

• Grew student enrollment to largest ever

• Oversaw implementation of Tuition Reduction Incentive Plan which provides 40% discount for MGH employees and 20% discount for their families

• Oversaw the expansion of the international footprint with academic partnerships in Saudi Arabia and Germany

• MGH Institute was named a “Great College to Work For” 11 times

• Successfully led the Institute through COVID

But it’s the intangibles that matter most to Milone-Nuzzo – the people. Building community and providing an environment where everyone – students and employees alike – can soar and maximize their potential.

“I think the most important accomplishment is building the community, supporting people at the IHP, and helping people to grow in their roles so that they can be successful,” reflected Milone-Nuzzo. “Making this the environment for the students where they can’t help but soar and achieve greatness – that’s what I will look back on with an immense sense of satisfaction. “

Building that community has had its share of challenges – COVID, financial struggles, the 2023 reduction in force, and the new executive orders by the Trump Administration, to name a few.

“But each time we worked at reconnecting, re-weaving, re-knitting together our community and I think it’s been successful,” noted Milone-Nuzzo.

Few would argue that Milone-Nuzzo’s eight-year run has been effective and successful, particularly those who hired her.

“Since the day she arrived, Paula has been a strong and innovative leader who’s not afraid to make bold decisions,” said Jeanette Ives Erickson, Board of Trustees Chair for the MGH Institute. “That’s why we hired her. The results speak for themselves – we have more degree programs, and the highest student enrollment in our history. The MGH Institute is the healthiest it has been in years, and that’s largely due to Paula’s leadership.”

Indeed, this year enrollment eclipsed 1700 students for the first time in the Institute’s history. Additionally, the Institute is entering the undergraduate education space with the new Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences major, which was approved last month by the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education.

The MGH Institute’s unique perch, at the intersection of higher education and healthcare that’s within an esteemed healthcare system, is what drew Milone-Nuzzo from her dean of nursing post at Penn State.

“I didn’t want another job that was just like the other jobs I had,” said Milone-Nuzzo, ticking off her positions at Southern Connecticut State University, Yale University, and Penn State. “I could have stayed in my job as Penn State’s School of Nursing dean for as long as I wanted, but I wanted to have an experience that was broader than nursing and fully integrated into the clinical environment in a way that enhanced the educational experience.”

Upon her arrival, she began reaching out to leaders at Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Brigham, telling them what the Institute was all about and how it could help the system. Milone-Nuzzo found an audience and soon strong relationships were formed.

“Paula has been instrumental in strengthening the relationship between the Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital, and she is a key reason the Institute’s influence and recognition continue to grow across Mass General Brigham,” said David Brown, President of the Academic Medical Centers for Mass General Brigham. “She has consistently demonstrated the Institute’s value – not only as a critical contributor but also as a trusted partner within the system.”

Milone-Nuzzo’s tenure has been filled with milestones and accomplishments. She co-wrote a book on nurse leadership, made the Boston Globe’s Top 100 Women-led Businesses three times, advocated for higher ed with state leaders whenever possible, celebrated student leaders and faculty accomplishment, helped get the Tuition Reduction Incentive Plan (TRIP) started, supported the Aphasia Center being named for Marjorie Nicholas, helped launch a student referral program and a reimagined nursing degree program with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, initiated and nurtured a relationship with the national accounting firm RSM (based in Charlestown) that has led to more than $1-million in funding for MGH Institute researchers, and shared her thoughts on countless national and international issues and events.

As the MGH Institute rounds the corner towards its 50th anniversary, it stands as a world-class institute of learning and practice with a strong balance sheet and the healthiest student enrollment in its history; much of the success can be traced back to the leadership of its president.

During yesterday’s Commencement, Brown underscored the point from the podium as he addressed the graduates.

“Now, today is about the graduates, but I do want to just take one moment to acknowledge our extraordinary leader, our president, Paula Milone-Nuzzo,” said Brown. “Good things happen when you have an incredible leader, an inspiring leader, a dedicated leader. Paula is all of those things and more. We are so lucky to have her as our leader.”

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to have had the opportunity to lead at the IHP and to be part of a community with such dedicated and exceptional colleagues,” reflected Milone-Nuzzo. “I have felt privileged to have an incredibly supportive and engaged Board of Trustees and the benefit of being part of the Mass General Brigham family. When I began my career as a staff nurse on a post-surgical unit, I never imagined my career would end as a college president, but I can’t think of a better group of people to have worked with for the last eight years.”