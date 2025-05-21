Historic Event

Bunker Hill Monument Association to celebrate 200th anniversary of cornerstone laying

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Bunker Hill Monument Association and partner organizations will mark the 200th anniversary of the Bunker Hill Monument’s cornerstone laying with a daylong historical commemoration. The event features a grand ceremonial procession, a Masonic ritual reenactment, historical orations by reenactors portraying Daniel Webster and General Lafayette, and stirring musical performances by the Dee Opera Chorus and Orchestra.

Highlights:

• Morning Procession (9:30 AM): Begins at the Charlestown Navy Yard, featuring over 500 Freemasons, veterans, military groups, and civic leaders.

• Cornerstone Ceremony (10:00 AM): A traditional Masonic cornerstone-laying ritual with historical readings, musical tributes, and a benediction.

• Evening Festivities (6:00 PM): “It Has Begun!” – A Grand Monumental Celebration at the Old South Meeting House with toasts, music, and Lafayette’s original 1825 tribute.

Presented by: The Bunker Hill Monument Association, in collaboration with Boston National Historical Park, The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts, Revolutionary Spaces, the American Friends of Lafayette, and others.

About the Bunker Hill Monument Association (BHMA): Founded in 1823, BHMA is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history and legacy of the Battle of Bunker Hill and the Bunker Hill Monument. Through educational programs, community events, and preservation efforts, BHMA ensures that the spirit of America’s fight for liberty continues to inspire future generations.

www.bunkerhillmonumentassn.org

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Echoes of Valor: Celebrating 250 Years of Service and Sacrifice

Free Public Concert by the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus Hatch Memorial Shell, Boston, MA

This spectacular evening honors both the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army and the Battle of Bunker Hill. The acclaimed United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will perform patriotic selections alongside a ceremonial tribute to America’s enduring legacy of service.

Schedule:

• 6:00 PM – Ceremonial Procession: Begins at Edward Everett Statue, Boston Public Garden. (Route: Edward Everett Statue → Arlington Street → Arthur Fiedler Footbridge → Hatch Shell)

• 7:00 PM – Concert Begins: At the Hatch Memorial Shell, with music, flyovers, cannon salutes, and tributes from military and civic leaders.

Presented in partnership with:

• The Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Veterans Services, DCR, National Guard, State Police)

• The City of Boston (Veterans Services, Boston Police Department)

• Federal and Military Officials

• Historic and Patriotic Organizations (AHAC, MASSAR, MASSDAR, NSCAR, Friends of Lafayette, and more)

Admission: Both events are free and open to the public. All are warmly encouraged to attend.