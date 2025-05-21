Fire Officials Warn Against Laptop Fire Social Media “Challenge”

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine and Massachusetts fire chiefs are urging parents and educators to talk to youngsters about the risk of fire and injury posed by a recent social media “challenge.”

The trend, which appears to have started on TikTok, promotes inserting a paper clip, pencil lead, or other conductive object into a laptop computer’s charging port or other port. This can cause a short circuit that increases the device’s temperature or causes smoke, sparks, or a fire – any of which could injure a young user.

“We’ve received more than a dozen reports from Massachusetts fire departments of young people engaging in this behavior in less than a week,” said State Fire Marshal Davine, who last week circulated a notice about the nationwide trend to local fire chiefs. “There are probably many more that responsible adults haven’t heard of or officially reported. No matter how smart your kids or students might be, please impress upon them that the only thing you should place in a computer port is the appropriate cord.”

“Today’s electronic devices pack a lot of power into small containers, and tampering with them is dangerous,” said Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts. “Almost all modern laptops are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which can erupt in sparks and flames when damaged or abused. An event like that will injure anyone close by. The fire can easily spread to clothing, bedding, upholstery, and furniture.”

Most of the reported incidents were interrupted by teachers who spotted the abuse of school-issued laptops. They occurred in Barnstable County, Essex County, Hampden County, Hampshire County, Middlesex County, and Worcester County beginning on or about May 6. So far, only one minor injury has been reported but heavy smoke and device damage have been reported in some cases.

Unfortunately, social media trends involving risky fire-related behavior are not new. In 2020, numerous electrical fires and damage were reported after another challenge promoted dropping a coin onto the prongs of a power plug partially inserted into a wall outlet.