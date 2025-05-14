State Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission calls for public submissions to reimagine state emblems

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission today launched an open call to artists, historians, educators, students, and members of the public to participate in the effort to redesign the state’s seal, flag, and motto.

Established by the Legislature in 2024, the Commission is tasked with developing and recommending new symbols to represent the state through a statewide public process. Those who wish to submit ideas may do so by June 18, 2025.

“This is an exciting moment for Massachusetts. As we open the call for public submissions, we are inviting everyone across the Commonwealth to help reimagine the symbols that tell our story,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “Our seal, flag, and motto should reflect not just our history, but the vibrant, diverse community we are today – and the future we are building together. I can’t wait to see the creativity, ideas, and sense of belonging that people across Massachusetts will bring to this process.”

“We invite everyone, including artists, designers, culture bearers, and community members, to contribute ideas that reflect who we are and who we strive to be,” said Kate Fox, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism and Co-Chair of the Advisory Commission. “It’s an opportunity to ensure that every community sees itself in our story.”

The Advisory Commission is seeking potential design elements that might include nature-based symbols native to Massachusetts, such as the right whale, a critically endangered species for which Bay State waters serve as a vital habitat, the eastern white pine or elm tree, and cranberries. Other potential design elements may include the geographic shape of Massachusetts and coastline imagery that reflects the state’s historical connection to the Atlantic Ocean and maritime industries. These examples are not intended to limit potential submissions. The Commission encourages and welcomes a broad range of designs that capture the full creativity of our citizens.

What to Submit

• Design sketches or ideas for a new seal

• Design sketches or ideas for a new flag

• Motto proposals

How to Submit

A public submission portal is available on the Advisory Commission’s website. Individuals and organizations can submit written ideas, visual sketches, or full design concepts until June 18, 2025. Following the gathering of submissions, the Advisory Commission will select three final options for each category and hold public hearings to solicit feedback and input on the state emblems.

The Massachusetts Seal, Flag, and Motto Advisory Commission is tasked with recommending new designs for Massachusetts’ official seal, flag, and motto.

For more information, updates, and to submit your ideas, visit https://www.mass.gov/orgs/massachusetts-seal-flag-and-motto-advisory-commission.