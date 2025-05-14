Coletta Zapata announces Ramirez as Deputy Chief of Staff

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata has announced the promotion of Gabriela Ramirez as Deputy Chief of Staff. A lifelong East Boston resident and proud daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Ramirez is a Boston University graduate currently pursuing a Master’s in Urban Planning and Policy at Northeastern University. She has served as Councilor Coletta Zapata’s Outreach and Communications Manager since 2023.

“I am beyond thrilled to celebrate the promotion of Gabriela to Deputy Chief of Staff. Her tireless dedication to our neighborhoods, her deep empathy for every resident, and her unwavering commitment to community have made her an indispensable force in our office,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “She is a natural-born, Boston-raised leader whose work has positively impacted all of District 1, and I know she will continue to be exceptional as Deputy Chief.”

“I’m honored and thrilled to step into the role of Deputy Chief of Staff and continue serving the residents of District 1 alongside Councilor Coletta Zapata. I look forward to building on our work to deliver responsive, constituent services across the district and uplifting community voices,” said Gabriela Ramirez.

As Outreach and Communications Manager, Ramirez has led the planning and execution of key community events, including annual budget town halls, neighborhood cleanups, walkthroughs, coffee hours, and listening tours. She has also overseen the Councilor’s internal and external communications strategy, managing newsletters, press releases, social media content, and the Councilor’s annual report. Her work has been instrumental in strengthening community engagement and relationships across the district.

Eversource recognizes National Electrical Safety Month with life-saving tips

Special to the patriot-Bridge

With warmer weather returning and many people turning their attention to outdoor projects and seasonal home maintenance, it’s critical to keep safety top of mind—especially when working around electricity. In recognition of National Electrical Safety Month, Eversource is reminding customers that without proper precautions, contact with electric lines or equipment can be dangerous or even fatal.

“Safety isn’t just something we do—it’s who we are,” said Eversource Vice President of Safety, Training and Fleet Operations Cliff Williams. “It’s built into every step of our work and every decision we make. Our crews are trained to handle high-risk situations with care and precision, and we want our customers to feel empowered with the same mindset—staying alert, knowing the risks, and taking the right steps to stay safe around electricity.”

National Electrical Safety Month, observed each May, promotes awareness of potential electrical hazards and encourages families, businesses, and communities to take preventive action. While electricity powers daily life, it must be treated with care and respect to avoid injuries, fires, and property damage. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), electrical failures and malfunctions contribute to thousands of home fires each year. Fortunately, many of these incidents are preventable with greater awareness and a few simple precautions.

Outdoor safety tips:

• Know where power lines are at all times, assume they are energized, and avoid working near electric lines – staying at least 10 feet away

• Always assume downed power lines are live. Never touch anything in contact with a downed wire

• Stay away from fallen trees that may be entangled with power lines

• If in a car accident involving a downed power line, stay inside until first responders confirm it’s safe to exit

• Always call 811 before digging to mark underground utilities

• Hire qualified professionals for tree trimming or other work that must be conducted near power lines, and ask if workers have been trained in electrical hazard awareness

• Keep balloons, drones, and kites far from power lines

• Store power tools indoors and avoid using them in wet conditions

Indoor safety tips:

• Don’t touch exposed wires or damaged appliances

• Use outlet safety covers to protect children and pets

• Never overload outlets or extension cords

• Replace worn or cracked wires

• Have a fire extinguisher on every floor and never use water on electrical fires

• Install GFCI outlets where moisture is present

• Unplug appliances before cleaning or repairs

Explore more safety tips and visit the ESFI’s Kids’ Corner for fun, age-appropriate learning about electrical safety.