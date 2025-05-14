Charlestown Little League All Stars headed to Cooperstown

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

For the first time ever, Charlestown Little League will have a 12U team compete in an All-Star tournament in Cooperstown, New York.

The team members are: James Brennan, Matthew Chardavoyne, Teddy Childs, Max Ehrenpreis, Jonah Hill, Eddie Longnecker, Teddy Mistry, Charlie Nothnagle, Rowen Olson, Cam Osborne, Callan Perry, Grayson Rogers, Noah Smith and Ryan Tuel

The team, families and coaches, Ben Rogers, Mark Chardavoyne, Jeffrey Longnecker and Scott Perry, will make the trek to Cooperstown on Friday June 6, 2025 and will enjoy almost a full week at the All Star Village. Games will take place Tuesday, June 10 and the Championship games will be held on June 11.

In order to defray costs of the tournament, the team is hosting several fundraisers. The first is a Hit-a-Thon on Sunday, May 18, 2025 at the Charlestown High Schools Fields starting at 6pm. You can sponsor any team member with a flat fee or a per foot donation. You can stop by and cheer them on.

They will also be hosting a Poker Night Fundraiser on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The initial buy-in is $150 and you can Venmo @Noah-Ehrenpreis to secure a spot.

You can also purchase a ticket to win a $200 scratch ticket basket from Nicole Mainey.

Tickets are $10 and you can venmo her @Nicole-Mainey. The drawing for the scratch ticket basket will be held on June 1.

The team is excited to head to Cooperstown and make Charlestown proud!