Special May events honoring Charlestown’s Revolutionary Spirit

As the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill approaches, the Bunker Hill Monument Association (BHMA) is proud to unveil a series of special events throughout May and June 2025 that celebrate Charlestown’s enduring history, honor local leaders, and inspire future generations.

May Highlights include:

Liberty Tree Planting in Honor of Kevin Burke

BHMA, in collaboration with the Gardens for Charlestown, will commemorate the 250th anniversary with the planting of 13 Liberty Trees across Charlestown. Each tree will be hosted by local homeowners, symbolizing the thirteen original colonies. The project will be dedicated to the memory of Kevin Burke, beloved BHMA Board Member and founder of the Gardens for Charlestown, whose legacy of civic beauty and community spirit continues to bloom.

Launch of Bunker Hill Time Machine Graphic Novel

BHMA proudly introduces Bunker Hill Time Machine, an engaging graphic novel designed for school-age children and adults. Through vivid storytelling and dynamic illustrations, readers will journey through the history of the Bunker Hill Monument and discover the heroes and events that shaped the nation.

Patriot Pathway and Dedication Ceremony on the William Felton “Bill” Russell Bridge

Plaques honoring the unsung heroes of the Revolution will be placed in planters of eight trees along the newly renamed Bill Russell Bridge. It will serve as a living memorial, bridging Boston’s revolutionary past with its vibrant present. This is in collaboration between the BHMA, the Paul Revere Chapter of the DAR, and the South Boston Citizens Association. By honoring the citizen-soldiers involved in pivotal events like the Midnight Ride, The Battle of Bunker Hill and the Siege of Boston. Each planter will feature a QR code linking to historical information, creating an interactive educational experience along Boston’s Freedom Trail.

Speaker Series at Charlestown Public Library

Join BHMA for two compelling evenings of historical insight at the Charlestown Public Library:

• May 15 – Melanie Kirkpatrick presents her latest biography on Sarah Josepha Hale, illuminating Hale’s influential role in shaping the modern American woman and her pivotal impact on American culture.

• May 22 – Alexander Caine, historian and storyteller, shares untold stories and firsthand accounts from the Battle of Bunker Hill, offering fresh perspectives on this legendary moment in American history.

“These programs not only honor the spirit of 1775, but also celebrate the people, past and present, who make Charlestown a unique and proud community,” said Annette Tecce, President of the Bunker Hill Monument Association.