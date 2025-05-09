Letter to the Editor 5-9-2025

Charlestown Peace Park Formally Begins Construction in May

To the Editor,

The Charlestown Coalition and the Friends of Charlestown Peace Park Nonprofit are pleased to announce that the park’s construction will formally begin at the end of the month, with Haven Contracting completing the project in collaboration with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) and Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture, Inc.

In March 2025, the Community Impact Fund Leadership team voted to award the final gap of $446,000 through the Charlestown Community Impact Fund, allowing us to hit this monumental milestone. As we begin on this long-awaited community achievement, we kindly ask your pardon for our future appearance and any temporary inconveniences this may cause to our Peace Park neighbors.

The Peace Park is rooted in growth, healing, and the importance of collective community. We look forward to celebrating with familiar and new members of our community during our grand opening, anticipated in the Fall of 2025.

Our sincere thanks to Representative Daniel Ryan, Senator Sal DiDomenico, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata, the Charlestown Community Impact Fund leadership team, the City of Boston Community Preservation office, Mayor Wu’s office of Neighborhood Services, the Charlestown Preservation Society, Mystic River Watershed Association, and Speak for the Trees Boston.

Charlestown Coalition