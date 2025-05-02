Orange Line Service Suspended between North Station and Oak Grove night of May 9 and every day through May 18 

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The MBTA is today reminding riders that Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Oak Grove beginning at approximately 8:30 PM on Friday, May 9, and continuing every day for the following nine days, May 10 – 18.

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/PlannedWork. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options:

• Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between North Station and Oak Grove.

• Riders using shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Oak Grove should budget an additional 45 – 60 minutes of travel time in addition to their regular commute.

• Express shuttle buses will also serve Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

• Accessible van service will be available on weekdays during this service change, directly serving all Orange Line stations between Oak Grove and North Station. Please see onsite personnel to request the accessible van.

• Riders are strongly encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service to and from Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Oak Grove.

• Travel time between Oak Grove and North Station on the Haverhill Line is approximately 20 minutes.

The service change is in place to support MassDOT’s Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge Superstructure Replacements project, which will replace the two deteriorated bridge superstructures and improve bicycle, pedestrian, and transit facilities.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/PlannedWork or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, Bus Network Redesign, and Rail Vision, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.