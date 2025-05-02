Charlestown Preservation Society Hosts the Paul Revere Ride to Revolution

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Charlestown Preservation Society proudly hosted the Paul Revere Ride to Revolution, drawing 30,000 participants to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution. This event honored Paul Revere’s legacy and Charlestown’s role in the fight for liberty.

The event began with Revere departing the Paul Revere House, traveling through the North End, and rowing to Pier 1, as he did 250 years ago. Midway, Boston’s first drone show by Firefly Drone Shows dazzled the harbor, launching Boston 250. At Pier 1, Commander Crystal Schaefer and the U.S.S. Constitution crew greeted Revere with “Huzzahs.” Escorted to City Square, Revere paused at Blackmoor for a toast, conferred with the Charlestown Militia, then rode up Main Street toward Lexington, cheered by excited crowds.

Representative Dan Ryan hosted the program welcoming Revere to City Square, City Archaeologist Joe Bagley captivated with a talk about Charlestown’s sacrifices for liberty, and DCR Ranger Steven DeBischops narrated the recreation of Revere’s journey by The National Lancers and Charlestown Militia (Rick Young, Tom Koontz, Paul Lane, and David Nunes). Governor Maura Healey patronized the Tavern Trail, Senator Sal DiDomenico, Representative Kate Donaghue, City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, and Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapatta were in attendance at the events in Charlestown. Tavern Trail hosts at Blackmoor, Prima, Monument, Sullivan’s, and Warren Tavern welcomed visitors with revolutionary themed specials. The Russ Gershon Quartet, Murray Hill Fife and Drum, and Sudbury Fife and Drum added rousing performances along Main Street.

The Society thanks the Host Committee, led by Amanda Zettel, Kristen Richtarik, Chris Murphy, Noelle Dye, Julie Hendricks, Emily Kish, Molly Stern, and Colleen Blair, and partners The Paul Revere House, Old North Illuminated, National Park Service, Boston Harbor Now, U.S.S. Constitution Museum, City of Boston, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, Freedom Trail Foundation, Revolution 250, and Friends of City Square. Sponsors Going Clear, Spencer Preservation Group, Cambridgeside Galleria, Boston Duck Tours, and Dunkin’, ensured success.

The Charlestown Preservation Society, dedicated to preserving the town’s historic character, continues to restore Charlestown’s oldest buildings, maintain and create parks, and deliver educational programs. Events like this unite residents and visitors, fostering a deeper appreciation for our shared history. As we reflect on the American Revolution’s milestones, the Society uses this platform to promote an equitable and inclusive future, ensuring Charlestown’s story resonates for generations to come.