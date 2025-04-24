CNC Meeting Dates

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 7 PM, Knights of Columbus. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Agenda items include presentations from: Gabriela Amore, Preservation Projects Manager, Office of Historic Preservation, will present an overview of the Monument Square Study Committee and Boston Landmarks Commission; BPD A-1 Community Service team will provide a public safety update; Jaye Meakem, Community Engagement Manager, Boston Harbor Now – FREE resources for Charlestown residents; Rachel Buckley, Harvard Kent Parent, regarding input on new outdoor play spaces at the Harvard Kent School; Marguerite Wynter, Director of Partnership + Engagement, Boston Public Art Triennial – Lot Lab 2025 exhibition in the CNY.

Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected].