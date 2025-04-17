The Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship Dinner was held at the Knights Of Columbus Hall. Since 1969 it has been a tradition to award a deserving local student some financial assistance in their studies but more importantly an opportunity to remember a remarkable son of Charlestown.
He was born May 27, 1946 and attended St. Frances DeSales Grammar School. He moved on to Boston Latin School continuing on to Holy Cross College graduating there in 1968. He then joined the Marines, putting himself into harms way to serve his country. He saw many other young men he grew up with not having the means to defer and stood with them when they put their lives on the line.
On August 29, 1969 he was killed in combat. After his services, his friends got together and were determined not to let his name die. They established the Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship and over 50 years they’ve raised and dispersed 54 scholarships totaling over $302,000. It’s another example of Charlestown taking a tragedy and turning it into something that brings good.