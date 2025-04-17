The Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship Dinner was held at the Knights Of Columbus Hall. Since 1969 it has been a tradition to award a deserving local student some financial assistance in their studies but more importantly an opportunity to remember a remarkable son of Charlestown.

Julia Pistorino (center) was awarded this year’s Quinn Scholarship. She’s with her sister Jessica, brother

Eddie (both siblings are also attending Connecticut College), and parents Edward and Ellen. She will be

attending Connecticut College and along with her classes, she participates in rowing and vaulting.

He was born May 27, 1946 and attended St. Frances DeSales Grammar School. He moved on to Boston Latin School continuing on to Holy Cross College graduating there in 1968. He then joined the Marines, putting himself into harms way to serve his country. He saw many other young men he grew up with not having the means to defer and stood with them when they put their lives on the line.

Some commemorative coins from

the 40th and 50th Scholarship

Dinners.

Brigadier General Matthew Tracy was guided with a map of the Battle

of Bunker Hill by Lt Michael P Quinn Scholarship Treasurer Ronan

Fitzpatrick and Board member Bill Hughes.

On August 29, 1969 he was killed in combat. After his services, his friends got together and were determined not to let his name die. They established the Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship and over 50 years they’ve raised and dispersed 54 scholarships totaling over $302,000. It’s another example of Charlestown taking a tragedy and turning it into something that brings good.