Coletta Zapata Stewards Passage of Legislation on Road Safety Regarding Food Delivery Apps

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Following an extensive amendment process, Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata steered passage of a revised road safety ordinance originally sponsored by Mayor Michelle Wu. The ordinance responds to the rapid, unregulated growth of delivery services, which has worsened parking shortages, increased congestion, and contributed to reckless driving. It establishes a permitting process and mandates insurance for food delivery apps, ensuring greater accountability and protection for residents.

“This Ordinance ensures that Boston has clear and effective accountability measures that protect residents and improve safety on our streets, especially given the increased presence of third-party food delivery platforms in Boston. I want to thank my colleagues, the administration, and the representatives of large delivery providers for collaborating throughout this iterative process to produce legislation prioritizing safety with efficient and effective regulations,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata.

The Ordinance introduces three key regulations: requiring large delivery platforms to register with the City, mandating insurance coverage for accident protection, and enforcing data sharing to enhance safety and manage congestion. The insurance requirements would ensure that anyone injured in a crash involving a delivery driver has recourse, regardless of the type of vehicle used. Additionally, data-sharing provisions would give the city critical tools to address safety and congestion challenges more effectively. The data will be anonymized to protect the privacy of consumers and small businesses and ensure no personally identifiable information is shared.

The Ordinance applies to all Third-Party Delivery providers in Boston including UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash and requires them to carry liability, personal injury, and collision insurance for operators. All large providers must obtain a permit from the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) and prove they have insurance, inform operators of coverage details, and commit to data reporting. Providers must also share data on Third-Party Delivery Services, Orders, and Operators with BTD.

If a Provider operates and charges a fee for facilitating services and fails to obtain and maintain a valid permit, they will be fined three hundred dollars per day-per restaurant they service and/or three hundred dollars per order. The BTD Commissioner may seek a court injunction to stop unpermitted Providers from offering services.

