Wu Calls for Residents to Come Together with acts of Kindness on One Boston Day

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston released the annual call to action for community-based organizations, businesses, and city of Boston residents to come together for volunteer events and acts of kindness in recognition of our City’s spirit of care for one another in response to the tragic events of April 15, 2013. One Boston Day, observed on April 15, honors the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon. Mayor Wu is encouraging acts of kindness on Tuesday, April 15, and for people to take part in volunteer opportunities throughout the week.

“On One Boston Day, we remember the victims, survivors, families, and first responders of 2013, and center what unites our great city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “One of our darkest moments has become a call to carry out acts of kindness, volunteer, and make a difference for our residents and our neighborhoods. I encourage everyone to reflect on this day and join in making a positive change in our communities.”

City of Boston departments and workers will again this year be hosting service projects for people to give back to their communities on April 15 and throughout the week leading up to Marathon Monday, April 21. The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing is facilitating a neighborhood cleanup for youth and families on Saturday, April 19, 2025, starting at 8:45 a.m. at Franklin Park Playstead. Interested volunteers are asked to register for the annual cleanup here.

“This April 15th, we join with people from across the city in remembering Martin, Krystle, Lingzi, Sean and Dennis,” said Bill Richard, co-founder of the Martin Richard Foundation. “Our family continues to be humbled and grateful to all Bostonians who wish to carry on the generous spirit of One Boston Day. Choose kindness in your words and actions, volunteer, or give to your favorite charity. We are proud to call Boston home.”

“One Boston Day is a powerful reminder that even in the face of tragedy, kindness and courage can shine through. After my family and I survived the Boston Marathon bombings, we learned that trauma is the leading cause of death for those 44 and younger—a reality that inspired us to create The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation,” said Audrey Epstein Reny, founder of The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Through our center’s work, we honor the resilience and generosity of the Boston community, turning heartbreak into hope and advancing trauma care to build brighter, healthier futures for all.”

The Stepping Strong Center is partnering with the City of Boston to promote acts

of kindness through a life-saving blood drive. This Marathon Monday they will host a blood drive to benefit patients at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Massachusetts General Hospital who are in need of lifesaving transfusions due to traumatic injuries and other serious health conditions. The Stepping Strong Center Blood Drive will take place in Kenmore Square on April 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as part of the “One-Mile-To-Go Block Party”. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit the Stepping Strong Center’s website.

As the city marks 12 years since 2013, the City of Boston and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) will honor the day with a wreath laying in the Back Bay the morning of Tuesday, April 15. More details will become available in the coming weeks.

“One Boston Day is always a special day for the City and our sport of running because we are reminded of the power and importance of uniting, recognizing, honoring, and serving,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “The 129th Boston Marathon, presented by Bank of America, will take place in 2025 one week after April 15, and marks the 250th Anniversary of Patriots’ Day. However, One Boston Day is forever connected to our Marathon and has become the day we reflect AND take action in that we acknowledge the selfless spirit and resilience shown by Bostonians.”

More information about One Boston Day, including the 2025 Acts of Kindness Checklist is available on boston.gov/one-boston to provide inspiration and ideas on how individuals can get involved.