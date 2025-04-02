Congratulations to the 2025 Bunker Hill Day Parade Grand Marshall, SFC Jamie Chambers

SFC Jamie Chambers is the middle of five sons born to Carolyn Maguire Chambers of Eden St. and Paul Chambers of Decatur St.

Being raised by two lifelong townies, Jamie was taught early on that hard work and love of community are the cornerstones of a fulfilling life. He enlisted in the MA Army National Guard at the age of 17 to do both, work hard and serve his community. Not long after his first deployment to Afghanistan, he met his wife, Shannon. Jamie and Shannon welcomed their first daughter in 2011, one month before Jamie’s second deployment to Afghanistan. Upon returning home in 2012, Jamie and Shannon grew their family and their roots deeper into the community. They now have 3 children (Alannah, Tara, and Callen) and are actively involved in all of the activities they participate in throughout the town (CYHA, Charlestown Girls Softball, Special Townies, Charlestown Gym Hockey, Charlestown Little League, and Charlestown Flag Football). Jamie also started the Cookie Jar Roller Hockey Tournament for the youngest hockey players in town. In addition, Jamie is a proud member of the Bunker Hill Associates and is always going above and beyond for his community. Whether it’s handing out oranges to firefighters battling a blaze, joining the fight to reopen the Bunker Hill pool, hanging veteran’s wreaths or Christmas wreaths, or delivering meals for Townie Santa, Jamie will be there, and will surely have a smile on his face while doing it.