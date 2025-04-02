Charles River Watershed Association Elects Paul Levy President

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) has elected Paul Levy as the president of the nonprofit’s board of directors at its annual meeting last Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to become the new Board President of Charles River Watershed Association,” Levy said. “As someone who has spent a lifetime working at the intersection of environmental policy, public health, and infrastructure, I am honored to join an organization that has been a leader in protecting and restoring the Charles River for six decades.”

Levy has served in several leadership positions over the course of five decades: CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Executive Dean for Administration of Harvard Medical School, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA), Chairman of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (MDPU), Director of the Arkansas Department of Energy, and Deputy Director of the Massachusetts Energy Policy Office.

At the MWRA, he had primary responsibility for the “Boston Harbor Cleanup,” one of the largest pollution control projects in the world. In operating the water transmission system for 46 communities at the MWRA, Levy carried out an aggressive demand management program which decreased water consumption by 15% over a three-year period.

“We are so excited to have Paul Levy stepping up as Board President at this critical juncture,” said Executive Director Emily Norton. “Much work remains if we are to achieve a swimmable Charles, yet the law that provides our best leverage – the Clean Water Act – is under attack. With his leadership skills and experience, personal and professional networks, and deep subject knowledge from his MWRA days, I could not ask for a better partner as we move ever closer to reopening beaches for swimming in the Charles!