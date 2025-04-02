Boston Commemorates the 250th Anniversary of Paul Revere’s Historic Ride 

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On the night of Friday, April 18, 2025, Boston will commemorate the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s Ride, a momentous event in American history that alerted colonists to British plans and ignited the Revolutionary War. In honor of this milestone, a reenactment and series of immersive activities hosted by a coalition of local organizations will bring the past to life, allowing attendees to experience historic sites as they trace Revere’s journey through Boston’s North End and across the river to Charlestown.

Throughout the evening attendees can enjoy theatrical presentations, fife and drums, and more, highlighting Boston’s revolutionary past, including a special open house at the Paul Revere House, where visitors can meet Paul and Rachel Revere. Starting from the Paul Revere House in the North End, Revere’s legendary journey will be reenacted on foot, by rowboat, and on horseback by costumed reenactors starting at 8:00 PM, tracing his storied route from Boston’s North End, across the harbor, and through the streets of Charlestown. Spectators can follow Paul Revere on foot from the Paul Revere House to the US Coast Guard Station Boston in a lantern lit “parade,” and from the USS Constitution Museum to Charlestown City Square. They can also line the Harborwalk in Langone Park in the North End and Charlestown to watch the row across the water, and on Main Street to witness Paul Revere race to alert American Minutemen on horseback.

“Massachusetts is where the American Revolution began, with events like the Boston Tea Party and Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride, and it is where the Revolution continues as we look to the future,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This great event will capture the spirit of the Revolution by bringing together the state, municipalities, local businesses and organizations, and community groups to celebrate MA250, the contributions Massachusetts made to the founding of this country, and our shared history.”

“We’re thrilled to launch Boston 250 on the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride – the start of the American Revolution and another example of Boston’s leadership,” says Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “This April, the City of Boston, community partners, and local businesses will kick off our commemoration of the 250th by highlighting a night that had far-reaching impacts on history and how Boston’s community gave rise to a spirit of American resistance.”

Special events along the route:

• Paul Revere Bids Farewell from the Paul Revere House (5:30 – 7:30 Open House, 8:00 PM Departure for Waterfront): Encounter Paul and Rachel Revere in their home as he prepares to depart on his Midnight Ride. Tour the museum’s Visitor Center, where museum staff will share the full story of Revere’s adventures on April 18, 1775. As the evening progresses, gather in North Square to witness Revere’s departure from his home, and follow in his footsteps as he makes his way stealthily to the waterfront.

• Revolution’s Edge at the Prado and Boston 250 Kickoff (Paul Revere Mall) (6:30–8:00 PM): Attend a special costumed reading of Old North Illuminated’s original theatrical work, written by Patrick Gabridge of Plays in Place. The play examines the lives of ordinary people caught in the turmoil of significant social and political change on April 18, 1775. Mayor Michelle Wu and other local officials will give remarks to commemorate this historic anniversary and kick off Boston 250, a series of events and programming commemorating Boston’s unique revolutionary history.

• Lantern Workshops (6:30–8:00 PM): Create your own paper lantern at The Prado (Paul Revere Mall) before following Paul Revere on the first leg of his journey through the North End to the waterfront. A Wooden Lantern Hub will also be available at the USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown for those who want to join the National Park Service in welcoming Paul Revere at Pier 1 of Charlestown Navy Yard and join the procession to City Square in Charlestown, on the tails of Revere’s row across the Charles River.

• Lantern Service at Old North Church (7:00–8:00 PM): Hear from historian Heather Cox Richardson, a renowned American historian and professor of history at Boston College, as the Old North congregation hosts a special Lantern Service at the iconic Old North Church. Old North’s two-lantern signal will light up the famous steeple at 8:15 PM.

• Public Viewing of the Crossing of Paul Revere at Langone Park (8:00 – 9:00 pm): Step back in time and witness history come to life on Boston Harbor. Join us for a public viewing of the dramatic reenactment of Paul Revere’s legendary crossing of Boston Harbor. Experience the sights and sounds of colonial America with fife and drum music, family-friendly activities, and a dazzling display of lanterns lighting up the night. This unforgettable event celebrates the spirit of the Revolution.

• Two if By Sea, Evening Harbor Cruise from Long Wharf, Ticketed (8:00–9:00 PM): Embark on a captivating one-hour cruise through Boston Harbor and witness Paul Revere’s legendary midnight crossing to Charlestown. Experience history come to life as costumed reenactors recreate Revere’s daring journey, signaling the start of the American Revolution. Enjoy stunning waterfront views, live narration, and an immersive glimpse into this pivotal moment in history.

• Paul Revere: The Messenger and the Maker at USS Constitution Museum (8:00–8:30 PM): Broaden your understanding of the famous ride with J.L. Bell, a respected author and historian specializing in the American Revolution. Bell will speak to