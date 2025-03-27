Revolution Players Visit USS Constitution

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Courtesy Photo

New England Revolution newcomers Tanner Beason, Alex Bono, and Jackson Yueill visit Old Ironsides

before last Saturday’s Salute to Heroes match where they met with Navy crew members to learn about the ship’s rich history.

New England Revolution players Tanner Beason, Alex Bono, and Jackson Yueill visited the USS Constitution at the Charlestown Naval Yard, where they met with Navy crew members to learn about the ship’s rich history as the oldest commissioned naval warship still afloat in the world. The players’ visit to Old Ironsides preceded the club’s Salute to Heroes Night this Saturday, March 29 when New England hosts the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium (2:30 p.m. ET).

At halftime of Saturday’s Salute to Heroes match, new members of the United States Navy, Army, Air Force, Army National Guard, and Air National Guard will take their oath of enlistment on the Gillette Stadium field. Prior to kickoff, a vocalist from Navy Band Northeast will perform the National Anthem, while a large American flag will be unfurled on the pitch by military members, veterans, and their families. The Revolution Fan Zone will also feature a Navy Band Northeast performance, as well as activations from USO New England and VA Boston.

