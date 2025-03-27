News in Brief

Democrat Ward 2 to hold caucus April 24

The Charlestown Democratic Ward 2 Committee will hold their caucus to choose delegates to the Democratic State Convention on April 24, 2025, at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library at 179 Main Street. The Chair will call the meeting to order at 5:30 pm. You must be a registered Democrat, residing in Charlestown to vote. For further information, please contact Chairperson Paul Hollien at [email protected]

Ready for Spring!

Join the Artists’ Group of Charlestown for the opening of their Spring Show,

“Spring’s Invitation: Expressions of the Natural World”. Reception March 28, 5-8PM at the Stove Factory Gallery 523 Medford St.