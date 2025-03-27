Josh Kraft for Boston Campaign HQ Officially Opens

Special to the Times

Josh Kraft, candidate for Mayor of Boston, hosted community members, campaign volunteers and supporters at his new campaign headquarters office to kickoff and celebrate its grand opening. The building is located at 36 Warren Street in Roxbury’s Nubian Square neighborhood.

This is the first time since Mel King ran for Mayor of Boston 40 years that a candidate has put their headquarters in the heart of Black Boston. The office will act as the hub of the campaign, particularly the growing field operation to support volunteer mobilization, voter engagement and community outreach.

“Every aspect of our campaign – from building a first-class staff, to attracting volunteers, to driving the public conversation in the media, to fundraising – has been firing on all cylinders, and I’m thrilled to carry the momentum of our HQ opening into our continued work on this campaign,” said Josh.

Introducing Josh at the event was Ronnie Devoe, a Roxbury native who went on to become a well-known singer and member of two R&B and hip hop groups, New Edition and Bell Biv Devoe. “Thank you, Josh, for choosing to put your headquarters right here in the heart of the city, and in a neighborhood that birthed me and gave me the foundation for all of my success.”

“This couldn’t be a more appropriate place for our campaign to call home,” added Josh. “This campaign is about making sure that every voice in Boston is heard and valued. Being in the heart of Boston – in the heart of Roxbury – this is the ideal location to manage a growing field operation, recruit volunteers, and stay in close contact with the community.”