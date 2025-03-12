Liza Meyer Tapped to Lead Friends of The Public Garden

By Patriot-Bridge staff

Liza Meyer, who is currently serving as Interim Parks Commissioner and Chief Landscape Architect for the City of Boston, has been selected to succeed Liz Vizza as the third leader and new president of the Friends of the Public Garden.

Following in the footsteps of Friends founder, Henry Lee, and longtime president, Vizza, Meyer will take the reins of the nonprofit, which since its inception in 1970, has worked in close partnership with the Boston Parks Department to care and advocate for the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall. The Friends invests more than $2.6 million annually in the care of these three iconic public parks in the heart of downtown that serve both as international tourist destinations and special places for within our city for all to enjoy.

Meyer, who will officially take the helm of the Friends on May 1, will also play an active role in the Friends’ Annual Meeting this April where this year’s Parks Champion awardee will be celebrated, as well as in The Green & White fundraising dinner, which is the single largest source of funding for the Friends’ annual parks care budget.

In her new role as president of the Friends, Meyer will advance the group’s advocacy agenda; support for park improvements and strategic initiatives, like the Henry Lee Fund for Boston Parks; and lead signature community programming like the Duckling Day parade set for Mother’s Day, along with celebrations for America and Boston 250.

“We are so excited to welcome Liza Meyer to the Friends as its next president and to have her lead our organization’s continued partnership with the City of Boston; spearhead initiatives like the implementation of the Boston Common Master Plan; and serve as the voice of the parks and all that enjoy them,” said Friends of the Public Garden Board Chair Leslie Singleton Adam. “Liza intrinsically understands how to align priorities and advance meaningful progress through a thoughtful approach to stewardship and civic leadership that is critical for making our parks healthier and more inviting to all.”

Meyer was named Interim Parks Commissioner in 2024 after joining the Parks Department in 2008 and becoming Chief Landscape Architect in 2011, where she was charged with overseeing the Department’s planning and design work and reviewing all park improvement projects from tot lot renovations to long-term vision plans for the city’s flagship open spaces. She guided the development of Boston’s Open Space and Recreation Plan and master plans for Boston Common and Franklin Park, provided design review for projects seeking Boston Parks Commission approval and supported the Department’s management of public shade trees. The Parks Department is currently searching for its next Commissioner.

“Since joining the Parks Department over 16 years ago, I have truly enjoyed the opportunity and privilege to renew and expand open spaces across our city,” said Meyer. “Leading the Friends will allow me to focus on the essential role the downtown parks play in Boston’s identity, vitality, and civic life. The programs, advocacy, and parks care that the Friends support helps elevate the management and quality of public spaces throughout Boston’s park system. Together with our partners, the Friends will continue to drive forward its mission and partnership with the City to ensure Boston and its parks continue to grow and evolve together in a way that meets the moment.”

In anticipation of Meyer joining the Friends, Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer for the City of Boston, said “Liza has been a steadfast leader in shaping and preserving Boston’s green spaces for more than a decade, and I am excited to see her take on this new role with the Friends of the Public Garden. Her deep expertise in landscape Architecture, Planning, And Park Stewardship Has Been Instrumental In Ensuring Our Parks Are More Resilient, Accessible, And Welcoming To All. I Look Forward To Continuing Our Strong Partnership To Protect And Enhance These Historic Public Spaces At The Heart Of Our City.”

Meyer Is A Graduate Of The University Of Washington And The University Of Pennsylvania, And A Member Of The American Society Of Landscape Architects.