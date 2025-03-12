Charlestown Preservation Society 250th Celebration Events

Green Square Mile Film Screening – On Sunday, March 16, at 4 PM, the Charlestown Historical Society will host a screening of The Green Square Mile at the Bunker Hill Museum Community Room. This beloved film, directed and produced by Maureen McNamara, Ed Callahan, Doug MacDonald, and Arthur Hurley, beautifully tells the story of the Irish in Charlestown. All residents are welcome to attend this special event celebrating Charlestown’s deep Irish American heritage.

Shown above is the Bunker Hill flag that was flown at the dedication of the Monument in 1843; which is

on loan to the museum from the Charlestown Preservation Society. In the above photo are members of the Bunker Hill 250 Coalition, front row from left: Jonathan Lane, Revolution 250; Julie Hall, Charlestown

Historical Society; Arthur Hurley, Bunker Hill Parade Committee and American Legion, Dr. Tim Riordan,

Charlestown Historical Society, and Lauryn Sharp, City of Boston Archaeology. Back Row: Joe Bagley,

City of Boston Archaeology, Michael Rafferty, Charlestown Historical Society, Amanda Zettel, Charlestown

Preservation Society and City of Boston Commemoration Commission.

Brothers of the Battle: Irish at Bunker Hill – On Wednesday, March 19, as part of the Charlestown Historical Society’s Bunker Hill 250 programming, Ed Callahan will give a talk on the Irish men who fought in the Battle of Bunker Hill. This is the first time this research has been presented and continues the Brothers of the Battle series, which highlights underrecognized soldiers of the battle. This program is generously funded by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism and follows last month’s presentation by Jonathan Lane on the men of color who fought at Bunker Hill. It all leads up to June, when Dr. Timothy Riordan will discuss soldiers who have never been recognized in history.