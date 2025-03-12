Bread of Life to Host Just Desserts Event

On Sunday, April 6 Bread of Life will be hosting a “Just Desserts” fundraiser. The event will be held 3-5PM at Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Ave, Malden

Just Desserts will be a family-friendly afternoon of desserts, coffee, tea, music, and raffles to raise awareness of Bread of Life’s Programs.

“We are excited to bring back our Just Desserts fundraiser, stated Gabriella Snyder Stelmack, Bread of Life’s Executive Director . “ We hosted a similar event many years ago and for this event, we are looking forward to welcoming our community to our new building to share a fun afternoon of delicious treats.” The event will be held in the Bread of Life Tom Feagley Dining Hall, located at 54 Eastern Ave., Malden. ​

Dessert tastings confirmed to date include bakery items provided by Encore Boston Harbor, Sweet Spices By Glo, Sweet Spot Bakery, Melrose, and Stop N Shop, Medford, Stop N Shop, Malden, Lyndell’s Bakery, Somerville, Whole Foods, Melrose, Colarusso’s Bakery, Stoneham, Kennedy’s Café, Stoneham, Cupcake City, Reading, Malden Girl Scout Troop # 71131, Dunkin’, Broadway, Malden, Modern Pastry, Medford, and Tiffany’s Tasty Treats, Peabody. Malden Chamber of Commerce member, New England Security, is also donating baked goods for the event.

Tickets are $25 per person (children 12 and under $10) and can be purchased online at www.breadoflifemalden.org or by mailing payment to Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA 02148 ATTN: Just Desserts. For more information and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Patty Kelly 781-820-4749 [email protected]

Founded in 1980, Bread of Life is a one of the largest providers and distributors of food to at risk families in Greater Boston. In 2024, Bread of Life staff and volunteers served over one million meals to hungry, homeless, and isolated families and individuals. Programs provided by Bread of Life include serving evening meals four nights per week to approx. 100 guests in addition to offering food pantry services from Malden and Everett food pantries. The Bread of Life Backpack Nutrition Program serves nutritious food and snacks to Everett school students. Bread of Life also delivers food to senior citizens in public housing and to at-risk teens and homeless families sheltered in local motels.