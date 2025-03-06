Lesley University and BHCC Announce Joint Admissions Agreement

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Lesley University and Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) are excited to announce the renewal of their Joint Admissions Transfer Program, which has helped hundreds of Boston-area students who opt into the program complete their bachelor’s degrees and is expected to help hundreds more.

The Lesley-Bunker Hill Joint Admissions Program, established in 2015, has provided over 350 students with a pathway to degree completion. Students interested in earning a degree in one of Lesley’s four pillars of study—education, mental health and wellbeing, art and design, or liberal arts and business—are admitted to both schools as first-year students and earn credits at Bunker Hill that will transfer to Lesley. Then, these students enter Lesley as juniors, having already established solid relationships with Lesley’s faculty and staff, with an understanding of how Lesley works, and knowing what they need to do and how Lesley will help them complete their degree. Lesley University President Janet L. Steinmayer says, “Lesley University is grateful to be able to continue to strengthen opportunities for students interested in careers in education, mental health and the arts, and to be able to help fill the gap in some of these critically need professions.”

Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Y. Eddinger says “This joint admissions agreement between Lesley University and Bunker Hill Community College will give students a seamless path from associate to bachelor’s degree, with the support they need to be successful every step of the way.” She adds, “BHCC and Lesley have a long history of collaboration, and this partnership will pave the way toward professional and economic mobility for our student

Lesley University is proud to be the first private university to partner with Bunker Hill Community College in a Joint Admissions Program, and proud to continue this program for another decade. Learn more about this groundbreaking program here.

Lesley University graduates more mental health professionals than any other college or university in New England. Located just outside of Boston near Harvard and Porter Squares in the vibrant city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Lesley is renowned for its unique portfolio of programs focused on Education, Mental Health and Art and Design. The university also offers Liberal Arts and Business Programs that support these key disciplines and a special program, the Threshold Program, for neurodiverse students seeking a college experience to learn independent living and working skills. About two-thirds of Lesley’s more than 4,500 students are graduate students; one-third are undergraduate and Threshold students. More at Lesley.edu.

With more than 50 years of academic excellence, Bunker Hill Community College is Massachusetts’ largest community college, annually welcoming a diverse community of around 16,000 students. With campuses in Charlestown and Chelsea, BHCC extends its reach across several locations in Greater Boston. The College offers associate degrees and certificates, early college and dual enrollment, community education, corporate training, and industry-specific training programs. BHCC is celebrated for its diversity, boasting a student body where 65% identify as people of color and more than half are women. The College also embraces a global perspective, with over 600 international students representing 90 countries and conversing in more than 65 languages. Our commitment to diversity is further reflected in BHCC’s designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and an Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI).