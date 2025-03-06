Coletta Zapata Holds hearing on Road Safety Ordinance Regarding Food Delivery Apps

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) recently held a hearing as Chair of the Government Operations Committee to review a road safety ordinance that would require food delivery apps to obtain a permit to operate in Boston and create regulations to address safety concerns.

“With the increasing presence of third-party food delivery platforms in Boston, it is essential to implement accountability measures that protect residents and improve safety on our streets. The proposed ordinance ensures that Boston implements these measures clearly and effectively. This is an iterative process, and I appreciate the collaboration of all involved in producing legislation that prioritizes safety with efficient and effective regulations. I look forward to continuing the conversation,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata.

During the hearing, Councilors heard from an administration panel including Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets for the Streets Cabinet, Nicholas Gove, Deputy Chief of Transportation, and Dan Humphreys, Deputy Superintendent of Field Services at the Boston Police Department. The panel shared that the unregulated growth of delivery services has exacerbated parking shortages, congestion, and reckless driving, frustrating residents and public officials. They emphasized that the proposed Ordinance would allow the City of Boston to implement common-sense regulations focused on registration, insurance, and data sharing.

Under this Ordinance, large delivery platforms would be required to register with the City and obtain a permit to operate, a standard practice for all businesses impacting Boston’s streets. Additionally, the Ordinance provides requirements for insurance and data sharing. The insurance requirements would ensure that anyone injured in a crash involving a delivery driver has recourse, regardless of the type of vehicle used. Additionally, data-sharing provisions would give the city critical tools to address safety and congestion challenges more effectively.

Councilors emphasized the need for comprehensive regulations to address concerns regarding traffic congestion, safety risks and accountability for delivery companies. They discussed potential amendments to the ordinance, including adding a fee to help cover enforcement costs, establishing a process for registration renewal and revocation, incorporating privacy protection language, and identifying specific public safety requirements.

A working session to review the current language in the ordinance will be scheduled in the upcoming weeks. A recording of the hearing can be found at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRawfJ-ddVI. For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].