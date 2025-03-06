Coletta Zapata Announces Community Budget Town Halls

Special to the Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is hosting a series of Budget Town Halls across District One to engage directly with residents and gather input on budget priorities ahead of the City Council’s annual budget review for fiscal year 2026-2027.

“Budget Town Halls provide a valuable opportunity to shape my advocacy efforts and ensure our district’s priorities are reflected in the city’s budget,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “Last year, we successfully secured funding for trash containerization, expanded overtime for pest control inspectors, ESOL classes for parents, the right to counsel for residents, expanded city housing vouchers, and increased youth employment opportunities. The budget process allows us to invest in essential services and address critical issues like housing affordability, education, and climate preparedness. I look forward to hearing from residents in the coming weeks!”

This marks the fourth year the Boston City Council has the authority to reject, reduce, amend, or approve line items in the city’s operating budget. In April, the Mayor’s Office will submit the initial proposals for the city’s operating, capital, and Boston Public Schools budgets to the Council. Budget hearings, chaired by Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4), will begin shortly thereafter and continue through June. The Council is expected to vote on the finalized budget by the end of June, with approved measures taking effect on July 1, 2025.

Additionally, this budget cycle will feature the city’s second participatory budgeting process, allowing residents to contribute ideas and recommendations. To learn more about how to get involved, visit boston.gov/departments/participatory-budgeting.

The Budget Town Halls will be held on the following dates:

East Boston – Thursday, March 20 at 6:00 PM, East Boston Public Library, 365 Bremen Street

Charlestown – Thursday, April 3 at 6:00 PM, Judy Evers Community Room, Boston Police Station, 20 Vine Street

North End/Wharf District – Tuesday, April 8 at 6:30 PM, Nazzaro Community Center, 30 N. Bennet Street

Translation services, childcare, and food will be provided at all Budget Town Hall meetings.

For more information, please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata at (617) 635-3200 or email [email protected].