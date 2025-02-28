Coletta Zapata Honors BGCB’s Robert Lewis Jr.

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) proudly honored Robert Lewis Jr., President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, during the Boston City Council’s Black History Month celebration. This year’s event recognized Black Legacy Leaders and Black Future Leaders, highlighting individuals whose contributions, resilience, and impact continue to shape communities across the city.

“It is an incredible honor to celebrate a true leader, a visionary, and a champion for racial equity—Robert Lewis Jr. His impact on the City of Boston is immeasurable, and his dedication to uplifting city kids and fostering change has left an indelible mark on our city’s history,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata.

Robert Lewis Jr.’s journey is one of resilience, service, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Growing up in East Boston, he witnessed firsthand the painful realities of racial division during the era of busing in the 1970s. At just 13 years old, he lived through the turmoil that reshaped Boston’s neighborhoods—firebombings, school violence, and a fractured community. Rather than allowing that trauma to define him, he transformed his experiences into a lifelong mission: to create a Boston where every young person—regardless of race or background—has the opportunity to thrive.

His leadership at The BASE redefined the way we think about youth, using sports as a pathway to higher education and meaningful careers. Now, as the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, he is transforming the lives of countless children by ensuring they have access to education, healthcare, and workforce readiness—all essential elements of a brighter future.

Through his work at The Boston Foundation, City Year, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, and numerous national initiatives, Robert has been a driving force for equity and justice. His leadership has not only changed systems but changed lives. He continues to challenge us all, asking the hard questions: Are we any better today than we were 50 years ago? And he reminds us that the fight for justice is far from over.

“Robert, your courage, your conviction, and your tireless advocacy inspire us all,” Councilor Coletta Zapata continued. “Boston is a better city because of you, and we are forever grateful for your leadership. Today, we honor you—not just for what you have done, but for the future you continue to fight for. Thank you for never giving up on Boston and for always believing in the power of young people to change the world.”