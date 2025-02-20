Red Bull Heavy Metal brings Top Snowboarders to City Hall Plaza

Special to the Patriot-Bridge
Red Bull Heavy Metal, a showcase of street snowboarding’s grit and creativity, is coming to Boston’s City Hall Plaza on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The event, featuring top athletes including X Games Gold Medalist Zeb Powell, will run from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET, with gates opening at 2:00 PM. Spectating is free and open to the public.
Originally launched in the early 2000s and revived in 2022, Red Bull Heavy Metal has become a premier street snowboarding competition. This year, 300 tons of snow, provided by mountain and parks partner Loon Mountain, will transform City Hall Plaza into a challenging urban terrain.
The competition will feature three distinct zones, each testing different aspects of street snowboarding with custom-designed rails, gaps, and creative features.
Event Schedule (Saturday, February 22nd):
2:00 PM: Gates Open
2:30 PM: Opening remarks from Mayor/City
2:33 PM: National anthem recording
2:35 PM: Zone 1 Qualifier
3:05 PM: Zone 1 Finals
3:25 PM: Zone 1 Awards & Photos
3:45 PM: Zone 2 Qualifier
4:05 PM: Zone 2 Finals
4:30 PM: Zone 2 Awards & Photos
4:50 PM: Zone 3 Qualifier
5:20 PM: Zone 3 Finals
5:40 PM: Zone 3 & Overall Winner Awards & Photos
5:45 PM: Zone 3 & Overall Winner Interviews
6:00 PM: Event concludes
Competitor Information:
36 total competitors (12 women, 24 men)
9 first-time competitors
4 returning overall winners: Maggie Leon, Pat Fava, Benny Milam, and Veda Hallen
Prize Information:
Zone 1 male and female top winners: $2,500 each; runner-ups: $1,000 each
Zone 2 male and female top winners: $2,500 each; runner-ups: $1,000 each
Zone 3 male and female top winners: $2,500 each; runner-ups: $1,000 each
Overall male and female top winners: $4,500 each and a CNCPTS x BURTON “Rabbit Hole” collection snowboard
For more information, visit Redbull.com/HeavyMetalBOS.