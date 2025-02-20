Red Bull Heavy Metal brings Top Snowboarders to City Hall Plaza

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Red Bull Heavy Metal, a showcase of street snowboarding’s grit and creativity, is coming to Boston’s City Hall Plaza on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The event, featuring top athletes including X Games Gold Medalist Zeb Powell, will run from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET, with gates opening at 2:00 PM. Spectating is free and open to the public.

Originally launched in the early 2000s and revived in 2022, Red Bull Heavy Metal has become a premier street snowboarding competition. This year, 300 tons of snow, provided by mountain and parks partner Loon Mountain, will transform City Hall Plaza into a challenging urban terrain.

The competition will feature three distinct zones, each testing different aspects of street snowboarding with custom-designed rails, gaps, and creative features.

Event Schedule (Saturday, February 22nd):

2:00 PM: Gates Open

2:30 PM: Opening remarks from Mayor/City

2:33 PM: National anthem recording

2:35 PM: Zone 1 Qualifier

3:05 PM: Zone 1 Finals

3:25 PM: Zone 1 Awards & Photos

3:45 PM: Zone 2 Qualifier

4:05 PM: Zone 2 Finals

4:30 PM: Zone 2 Awards & Photos

4:50 PM: Zone 3 Qualifier

5:20 PM: Zone 3 Finals

5:40 PM: Zone 3 & Overall Winner Awards & Photos

5:45 PM: Zone 3 & Overall Winner Interviews

6:00 PM: Event concludes

Competitor Information:

36 total competitors (12 women, 24 men)

9 first-time competitors

4 returning overall winners: Maggie Leon, Pat Fava, Benny Milam, and Veda Hallen

Prize Information:

Zone 1 male and female top winners: $2,500 each; runner-ups: $1,000 each

Zone 2 male and female top winners: $2,500 each; runner-ups: $1,000 each

Zone 3 male and female top winners: $2,500 each; runner-ups: $1,000 each

Overall male and female top winners: $4,500 each and a CNCPTS x BURTON “Rabbit Hole” collection snowboard

For more information, visit Redbull.com/HeavyMetalBOS.