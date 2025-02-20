News in Brief

Get a Free “Liberty Tree” to celebrate the 250th!

The Bunker Hill Monument Association is commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, 2025 as well as the 202nd Anniversary of the Bunker Hill Monument.

To commemorate these historic events the Monument Association is seeking private property owners who will partner with BHMA to plant a 250th Anniversary Commemorative “Liberty Tree”, as a living tribute to our history and the founding of our country.

We are grateful for our partnership with the Massachusetts Audubon Society who graciously granted BHMA funds to make this important enhancement to Charlestown’s tree canopy for these historic remembrances.

Funding was provided by the Boston Tree Alliance through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Boston Tree Alliance program advances goals defined in the City of Boston’s Urban Forest Plan and Heat Plan. The funds from the Alliance are for tree planting and care related to the Liberty Tree project.

We are working with a professional arborist who will evaluate the site, and provide a tree selected to thrive in the particular location. A variety tree species are available for a diverse canopy and to adapt to micro conditions.

If you or anyone you know wants to participate in the BHMA 250th Liberty Tree program, please contact us for any questions. Email [email protected] or [email protected] for additional information. Be part of this historic season, and enjoy a new tree!

Dine Out Boston winter starts Feb. 23

The 25th winter edition of Dine Out Boston will take place from February 23 to March 15, the first time the Greater Boston signature culinary program will run for three full weeks.

Presented by Meet Boston and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, this culinary program gives diners the opportunity to take-in over 175 participating restaurants.

Dine Out Boston features special priced menus across greater Boston offering something for everyone across 23 neighborhoods.

Restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner with many offering takeout and delivery options as well.

Lunch menu $23, $27, $32 or $36. Dinner menu $36, or $55.

For a listing of participating restaurants visit www.meetboston.com/culinary.

Fourth Grade students from the Eliot K-8 Innovative School in the North End along with other schools participated in a Geometric as Public Art: Telling a Story Program held at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway.

The program is an innovative curriculum inspired by the design and geometry features of the park that tells the story of the immigrant experience to unite and connect people, welcoming all coming together on common ground.

The Park was initially developed by teachers from the Eliot K-8 Innovative.

AFT Support Group meets first Friday of the month

Adoptive Families Together (AFT) Support Group meets on the first Friday of the month starting at 6;30 pm. This free event is a Parent-led adoption support group for parents who are about to, or have, adopted.

Adults with connection to adoption are also welcome. Free child care is available. Contact [email protected] or [email protected]. if you want to find out more information. The group meets on the first Friday of each month from 6:30-8:30pm, at 3313 Washington St. Jamaica Plain.

Cub Scouts Return to Charlestown!

After a 15-year absence, Cub Scouts is making a return to Charlestown, bringing with it a renewed focus on fun, outdoor adventure, and character-building for local youth. Thanks to a collaborative effort from community organizations including St. Mary Church and the Charlestown Historic Society Cub Scouts is back and ready to provide boys and girls ages 6 to 10 with an exciting and enriching experience.

The program is designed to foster confidence, teamwork, and a love for the outdoors, while teaching valuable life skills. From hiking and outdoor adventures to building friendships and learning about citizenship, Cub Scouts offers a well-rounded experience for young explorers. One of the program’s most iconic traditions, the Pinewood Derby Race, will return, along with a variety of hands-on activities that encourage creativity, leadership, and fitness. While Cub Scouts is strong in other Boston neighborhoods – including more than 80 Cub Scouts meeting at the Josiah Quincy School in Chinatown – Charlestown has not had Scouting opportunities.

“This is more than just a youth program, it is a way to bring families and neighbors together while helping kids develop confidence, character, and a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors,” said Jennifer Erickson, local scouting representative.

Families interested in learning more are invited to an Open House on Monday, March 3, from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at St. Mary’s Parish Center at 46 Winthrop Street, across from the Training Field.

Join us in rekindling a Charlestown tradition and giving local youth the opportunity to explore, grow, and lead.

For more information, contact Jennifer Erickson at [email protected] or call 978-835-7262.