On Saturday February 8, family and friends of Frances and Joseph Boyce gathered at the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry for the Dedication and Blessing of the Frances and Joseph Boyce Community Kitchen. The Boyce family generously donated the kitchen so that patrons of the food pantry can take free cooking lessons.

Shown (photo above) is Harvest on Vine Director Tom Mac- Donald with the Boyce family as

they cut the dedication ribbon.