News in Brief

MCAC announces the launch of newly designed website

The Massachusetts Port Authority Community Advisory Committee (MCAC), a legislatively created oversight committee which serves as the voice of the thirty-five communities impacted by Massachusetts Port Authority operations, is pleased to announce that our new website is live. The site can be found at www.massportcac.org.

The website contains all the minutes from our committee and sub-committee (Aviation Operations, Environment & Health, Finance) meetings as well as resources for community members to learn about aviation and maritime impacts. Links can also be found to report noise complaints and understand runway usage at Logan Airport.

For more information on MCAC projects, please contact Executive Director Aaron Toffler at [email protected].

USS Constitution Open for Presidents’ Day, to Fire 21-Gun Salute

USS Constitution will be open for public visitation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a 21-gun salute aboard USS Constitution at approximately 12 p.m. to commemorate the holiday.

President George Washington, whose birthday the holiday celebrates, named the ship after the document that defines our nation.

Guided tours will be available every half hour, with the final tour of the day beginning at 3:30 p.m. Active-duty Sailors, knowledgeable about the ship’s 227-year history, will lead guests across its three main decks.

USS Constitution is normally open for free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All guests 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally-issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

Get a Free “Liberty Tree” to celebrate the 250th!

The Bunker Hill Monument Association is commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17th, 2025 as well as the 202nd Anniversary of the Bunker Hill Monument.

To commemorate these historic events the Monument Association is seeking private property owners who will partner with BHMA to plant a 250th Anniversary Commemorative “Liberty Tree”, as a living tribute to our history and the founding of our country.

We are grateful for our partnership with the Massachusetts Audubon Society who graciously granted BHMA funds to make this important enhancement to Charlestown’s tree canopy for these historic remembrances.

Funding was provided by the Boston Tree Alliance through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Boston Tree Alliance program advances goals defined in the City of Boston’s Urban Forest Plan and Heat Plan. The funds from the Alliance are for tree planting and care related to the Liberty Tree project.

We are working with a professional arborist who will evaluate the site, and provide a tree selected to thrive in the particular location. A variety tree species are available for a diverse canopy and to adapt to micro conditions.

If you or anyone you know wants to participate in the BHMA 250th Liberty Tree program, please contact us for any questions. Email [email protected] or [email protected] for additional information. Be part of this historic season, and enjoy a new tree!